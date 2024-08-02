Jalsa Salana UK 2024

- Advertisement -

Guidance for Attendees of Jalsa Salana UK

After reciting Tashahhud, Ta’awwuz and Surah al-Fatihah, His Holiness, Hazrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad(aba) said that by the grace of Allah the Almighty, the Jalsa Salana (Annual Convention) UK is beginning today where thousands have gathered to benefit from a religious and spiritual atmosphere.

His Holiness(aba) said that a temporary city has been created in Hadeeqatul Mahdi (in Alton, UK) where people have gathered to remove themselves from the grasps of worldliness in order to improve their religious, spiritual and moral states. Hence, rather than being concerned with being afforded ease, one should be more concerned with how they can achieve these purposes. In any case, the organisation and administration do their level best to afford ease and comfort to all the guests. For this purpose, thousands present their selfless services and volunteers.

Guidance for Jalsa Salana Workers

His Holiness(aba) said to the volunteers that whatever duty they have been assigned, they should strive to fulfil it in the best possible manner. They should consider all guests to be the guests of the Promised Messiah(as). The volunteers should exhibit the highest standards of morality. They should overlook whatever behaviour may be displayed by the guests and should maintain their own high standards of behaviour. Hence, volunteers should exhibit the standard desired by Islam – and certainly the volunteers of the Jalsa work with this passion.

His Holiness(aba) said that the Promised Messiah(as) used to say that the heart of a guest is like a mirror; it is fragile and must be carefully cared for. It can shatter upon the smallest thing and be put in trial over the smallest thing. This generally applies to newcomers or those not part of the Community. The volunteers must take special care to tend to these guests in the best manner, no matter what or where their duty may be.

Guidance for Guests Attending Jalsa Salana

His Holiness(aba) then addressed the guests, saying that first and foremost, they have come to the Jalsa for a righteous purpose and have come as guests of the Promised Messiah(as). Rather than trying to attain any sort of worldly rank or status, they must focus on attaining the lofty purpose of every Muslim, and for which they are attending this convention. Those who undertake a journey for the sake of God care very little about worldly comforts and care more about becoming spiritually nourished. Thus, the guests of the Jalsa should never consider them as worldly guests. When this is the mentality, then small weaknesses or shortcomings can be overlooked.

His Holiness(aba) said that if every Ahmadi Muslim attends the Jalsa in order to be spiritually nourished rather than trying to attain worldly comfort, then both guest and host will be able to pass through the days of Jalsa with ease. The volunteers strive their utmost to ensure everyone attending the Jalsa is treated equally and fairly, however, certain discrepancies can naturally arise. The guests should overlook any such instances. Where the hosts or volunteers are enjoined to care for the guests, the guests must also be mindful of their hosts and should try to afford them ease as well.

His Holiness(aba) said that the Promised Messiah(as) used to care a great deal for his guests. During ordinary times, the Promised Messiah(as) would say that guests should express their needs without any hesitation. However during the days of Jalsa, the Promised Messiah(as) advised that the arrangements should be the same for all as far as possible. Therefore, the hospitality during Jalsa takes on a different form, and the organisers do their best to ensure that the basic and required needs and provided.

His Holiness(aba) said that the Promised Messiah(as) would emphasise to the guests of Jalsa Salana that their purpose is beyond any worldly endeavour, rather it is to learn the faith and to purify one’s mind and heart while drawing nearer to Allah the Almighty. This is the mindset with which one should attend the Jalsa.

His Holiness(aba) said that during the days of Jalsa, everyone should sit attentively in the hall and listen to the speeches. A believer should use their time wisely. Naturally when so many people are gathering from around the world, there is a desire to meet one’s acquaintances and family members from around the world, as is one of the purposes of the Jalsa. This convention does away with borders and brings together all sorts of people. The Promised Messiah(as) said that one of the purposes of this convention is to strengthen ties of brotherhood. Of course this requires meeting one another, however, the focus should be on attentively listening to the Jalsa proceedings, and only afterwards should one then take the time to meet others. Sometimes it has been noticed that these meetings will take so long that they will go late into the night causing people difficulty in waking up for the morning prayer (Fajr). This also puts volunteers in a difficult position when people sit for extended periods in the food marquee or even for hosts at homes where guests are staying. Hence, there must be balance.

His Holiness(aba) said that the Promised Messiah(as) said that guests should not linger after having eaten so that the volunteers can have time to wrap up and prepare for the next shift. Hence, the guests must remain mindful of such things.

His Holiness(aba) said that in such large gatherings, it is possible for disagreements to arise. It could be that a guest becomes displeased with a volunteer and says something to them, and then perhaps the volunteer also responds in a certain way which starts a back-andforth. This creates a negative aura and impacts the environment, even if such instances are sparse. Allah the Almighty says that true believers suppress their anger. Hence, both the one being wronged and the wrongdoer should keep the sanctity of the Jalsa in mind. If, in the view of a guest, they have been wronged then even then they should exhibit patience. If a volunteer feels that a guest is being unjust in what they are saying, then they should remain patient and should do away with their anger.

His Holiness(aba) said that in light of the state of the world, security becomes that much more important. Some may find security checks and having to pass through various checkpoints to be inconvenient. This particularly impacts the women, as they have children with them and will often have multiple bags with them that require to be checked which takes time. Hence, to start women should try to bring a minimal number of bags with them. As for those with children, they should bring with them only the necessities and not things that are extra, otherwise, the increased number of bags which require checking will hold up lines and take more time causing difficulty to others as well.

His Holiness(aba) said that one of the commandments for a believer by the Holy Prophet(sa) is that they should maintain contact with even those who cut ties with them and to give to even those who don’t give to you. Similarly one should be kind to even those who speak in an unbecoming manner to them. Hence, these things point towards having greater patience. This spirit must be exhibited by both the volunteers and the guests. In accordance with the wishes of the Promised Messiah(as), everyone should strive to establish an atmosphere of love and harmony.

His Holiness(aba) said that the volunteers and guests should bear in mind that there are non-Ahmadis and non-Muslims attending the Jalsa as well. Hence, if they exhibit the highest level of morality then this will serve as a form of silent propagation which greatly impacts the guests.

His Holiness(aba) said that those attending the Jalsa should establish the habit of saying Salam (Islamic greeting of peace) to one another. This is an excellent prayer taught to us. Not only does doing so eliminate any sort of fear but it also is a beautiful prayer which gives way to an atmosphere for peace and security.

His Holiness(aba) said that the Companions of the Holy Prophet(sa) set an example for us in every respect. Influenced by the esteemed

personage of the Holy Prophet(sa), the Companions would strive to fulfil every commandment of the Holy Qur’an. One of the commandments in the Holy Qur’an is that if a guest is turned away by the host then they should happily leave their home. A Companion said that he wished to fulfil this commandment of the Holy Qur’an as well in order to achieve the pleasure of God Almighty. However, he said that the opportunity never arose, where a host turned him away from their home. Hence, these were the lofty standards of morality exhibited by the Companions of the Holy Prophet(sa), both of the hosts and the guests. This is the kind of patience that we should have. When this becomes the case, then small matters become easy to overlook.

His Holiness(aba) said that the Holy Prophet(sa) elaborated that one should convey greetings of peace to those who they know and even those who they don’t know. When this atmosphere is established at Jalsa, then it will have an impact not only on external guests but will also serve as a valuable lesson for new converts and will also create more of a comfortable environment for them to feel like a part of the community.

His Holiness(aba) said that there is an incident from the time of the Promised Messiah(as), that when the Jang-e-Muqaddas took place, which was a debate between Muslims and Christians, the Promised Messiah(as) was staying somewhere and due to the high volume of guests, the workers forgot to present the Promised Messiah(as) with food. After some time had passed and the Promised Messiah(as) had been waiting, the Promised Messiah(as) enquired if there was anything to eat. The workers became extremely worried at the fact that food hadn’t been presented to him and that it was late at night and the markets were closed. When the Promised Messiah(as) learned of this, he said that there was no need to become so worried, he said that if there were any leftovers on the tables he would eat that. There remained nothing but a few pieces of bread, and the Promised Messiah(as) said that this was enough and ate that. This was the example of the Promised Messiah(as), and as those who are part of his Community we must establish the same spirit of patience and gratefulness. Hence, despite their best efforts, if there are any oversights on the part of the workers then they should easily be overlooked. His Holiness(aba) said that later on, if guests wish to send any feedback so that there can be betterment in the future then they can do so.

His Holiness(aba) said that there are also various exhibitions at the Jalsa. For example there is an exhibition on the occasion of a hundred years elapsing from the time when the Second Caliph(ra) visited Europe and the UK. There are also exhibitions by The Review of Religions, the Archives and Outreach departments, Makhzan-e-Tasaweer. His Holiness(aba) said that these are all exhibitions which should be visited and he trusts they would have been set up well. Rather than wasting time during the breaks, people should try to visit these exhibitions.

His Holiness(aba) said that in light of Covid cases increasing in the world, a preventative homoeopathic medicine is being offered at all entrances and gates which everyone should avail. His Holiness(aba) prayed that may Allah protect everyone from any sort of illness and evil.

His Holiness(aba) said that the best form of security is for everyone to be aware of their surroundings. Doing so eliminates the possibility for any evil doers to do anything. Similarly if there are any unattended bags they should be pointed out to the relevant authorities as should be the case with any suspicious activity.

His Holiness(aba) said that the greatest weapon we have is the protection of Allah, for which we must pray especially in these three days. His Holiness(aba) prayed that may Allah enable everyone to implement these things and may the Jalsa be blessed in every respect.