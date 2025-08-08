Jalsa Salana UK 2025: Highlights, Insights, and Reflections

- Advertisement -

‘Impressions of Jalsa Salana UK 2025’

After reciting Tashahhud, Ta`awwuz and Surah al-Fatihah, His Holiness, Hazrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad(aba) said that by the grace of Allah, the Jalsa Salana (Annual Convention) UK came to a close last Sunday. These were very blessed days during which Allah the Almighty showed many blessings.

His Holiness(aba) said that by the grace of Allah the weather remained pleasant and all aspects of the Jalsa were successful. Aside from the main speeches and programmes, there were also exhibitions that had a good impression on Ahmadis and non-Ahmadis alike, helping people improve in their knowledge. Similarly, MTA broadcast informative programmes between sessions which were appreciated by people around the world. 119 centres from 56 countries around the world were connected to the Jalsa through MTA with two-way connection. Hence, they were not simply watching a TV broadcast but were directly connected to the proceedings. People expressed that they felt as if they were sitting in the Jalsa marquee, even if they were sitting thousands of miles away.

Showing True Gratitude

His Holiness(aba) said that it is a blessing of Allah the Almighty that through modern technology, the entire Ahmadiyyat Community has been connected in a way that is not seen anywhere else.

His Holiness(aba) said that many have expressed that the arrangements of Jalsa were excellent, and everyone felt a special spiritual atmosphere at Jalsa. God says that if one is grateful to Him, then He will shower even more blessings upon them. God says, ‘If you are grateful I will surely bestow more favours on you.’ (The Holy Qur’an 14:8). Furthermore, God describes Himself as, ‘Surely then, Allah is Appreciating, All Knowing.’ (The Holy Qur’an, 2:159). If one is truly grateful, then He will certainly bestow more. This gratefulness should not be mere words, but there should be a true spirit of gratefulness.

His Holiness(aba) said that while being grateful to God, attendees should also show gratitude to the volunteers who served them and made their experience easy and enjoyable.

His Holiness(aba) said that by the grace of Allah, the attendance at this year’s Jalsa was over 46,000. In fact, the ladies reported that perhaps their attendance was not properly counted, and if counted again according to their numbers, then the attendance actually comes out to 50,000. Hence, all 50,000 should be grateful for how the workers made their experience an easy one from all aspects. Everything that was done was due to the grace of Allah the Almighty. Hence, the workers should also be grateful that Allah the Almighty enabled them to work in an excellent manner, while the attendees should be grateful to the workers who selflessly worked day and night to ensure the smooth operation of the Jalsa. Youth from Canada and Australia have also travelled and have been serving before the Jalsa and even till now for windup. His Holiness(aba) prayed that may Allah reward them.

His Holiness(aba) said that there is a Hadith (saying of the Holy Prophet(sa)) in which it is narrated that on the Day of Judgement, Allah will say to His servant, ‘I bestowed favour upon you but you were not grateful.’ The servant will say, ‘O Allah, You bestowed favour and I was grateful to you, and still am.’ God will say, ‘No, I bestowed favour upon you through a certain person through whom your needs were met, and so you should be grateful to that person.’ Hence, God teaches to be grateful to those through whom God’s work is being done. This attitude of gratefulness can bring about a complete atmosphere of gratitude. Seeing this atmosphere and passion has a great impact on guests at the Jalsa as well.

His Holiness(aba) said that guests have expressed that they would ask the workers what their professions were, thinking that perhaps they worked in labour. However, they would be surprised to learn that many of these people were professionals in various fields, whether teachers or even PhD’s etc.

Guest Impressions

His Holiness(aba) said that out of the numerous sentiments and views he received from the guests who attended Jalsa, he would present a glimpse into a few of those views.

His Holiness(aba) said that the Assistant Commissioner of the Roderick Island police force said that in his position he had attended many events, however none have been like the Jalsa. The organisation and discipline were exemplary and everyone was working with exemplary passion, side by side. Even someone whose hand was wrapped in a bandage was serving people with a smile on his face. He met doctors and business professionals who were all humbly working. His driver to and from the Jalsa told him that he had completed his PhD in Biochemistry, which left a profound impression on him. He said that he had never seen such devotion and humility anywhere else. He complimented the security arrangements and indeed all other arrangements.

His Holiness(aba) said that a representative of HRWF from Belgium said joining the Jalsa was a memorable experience and the love and hospitality he was shown left an indelible impression upon him. He learned that the preparations for the Jalsa started months in advance. Not only did the organisation of the Jalsa leave a positive impact, but also the moral conduct of all the attendees was profound. Every person across all different departments worked in an excellent manner without any issues. This shows that the Ahmadiyya Community has truly adopted the spirit of peace and harmony in practice. Even strangers coming up and asking if they could be of any service was a profound experience. He expressed his happiness that God speaks to people even today, as was evident through the Jalsa.

His Holiness(aba) said that a politician from Brazil said that he was happy to learn about the true teachings of Islam. He was astounded by the temporary setup of Jalsa. He said that such a spirit of service and sacrifice can only come about in those who are well-trained. This Community teaches to bring hearts together in peace and harmony from all around the world, and truly practices what it preaches. He said that this religion of Islam is not one that divides but one that brings people together.

His Holiness(aba) said that a professor from Chile also attended Jalsa. She expressed that the organisation of the Jalsa from all aspects was extraordinary. She was under the impression that due to such a large gathering, the washroom facilities would not be ideal or clean. However, upon witnessing it for herself, she expressed her surprise at the Ahmadi level of cleanliness, as though no one had even used the washrooms. She said that the environment of brotherhood at the Jalsa also included those guests who were not Ahmadis, making them also feel as if they were all part of one big family.

His Holiness(aba) said that a politician from Italy said that she thought this was going to be a solely religious experience, however she found the Jalsa to be an extraordinary emotional experience as well. She was astounded by the organisation and how men and women alike served in the smooth operation of the Jalsa. She was also moved by the silent prayer which she found to be full of meaning. She felt that the Jalsa is an opportunity for people to reflect on how others should be treated.

His Holiness(aba) said that a senior professor from the Czech Republic said that he was moved by the presence of His Holiness(aba) at the Jalsa. He said he has visited many conventions in the world, however he has never seen such unity, brotherhood and a peaceful environment anywhere else. He saw everyone to have a smile on their face which is a reflection of the Ahmadiyya teachings. He was impressed by His Holiness'(aba) address at the Jalsa about the treatment of guests. He appreciated the security arrangements and was astonished at how smoothly everything was operating. He said people should attend the Jalsa for themselves to experience the environment of brotherhood. He said that the future of Ahmadiyyat is bright. As a Muslim himself, he appreciated the opportunity to learn more about Ahmadiyyat. The fact that everyone was working so selflessly and with such love is a reflection of the high degree of training which being part of the Ahmadiyya Community has afforded them. He was impressed by the focus and attention which the Ahmadiyya Community gives to education.

His Holiness(aba) said that a priest from Indonesia said that he knew about Ahmadiyyat before, but came to learn from the Jalsa that Ahmadiyyat is truly a spiritual movement. He observed how people gathered with a unified spirit to draw nearer to God. He was impressed with the emphasis upon establishing a closer connection with God, something which is often overlooked in today’s world.

His Holiness(aba) said that a guest from Iceland and the Chairman of the Universal Federation for Peace said that it is said in Matthew 7:16, ‘By their fruit you will recognise them.’ He found this to hold true in favour of the Jalsa Salana UK 2025. He was convinced upon seeing the Jalsa that God is pleased with this Community. Upon visiting the Humanity First exhibition he was convinced that service to humanity truly brings a person closer to God.

(These are only a few examples of the various sentiments of guests shared by His Holiness(aba))

His Holiness(aba) prayed that may Allah further open the hearts of all those who attended the Jalsa and may they come to understand Ahmadiyyat, the true Islam, and accept the Imam of the Age. May Allah continue to increase new converts in faith and sincerity. May Allah enable every Ahmadi to implement all that they learned at the Jalsa, and may they give precedence to the faith over the world. May every Ahmadi always benefit from the blessings of Jalsa and may they always strive to better themselves.

Media Coverage

His Holiness(aba) said that certain programmes of the Jalsa were broadcast on the Europe Communication News Agency along with various interviews. 60 newspapers have published reports about the Jalsa. Two reporters from Italy with a following of half a million also gave a positive report about the Jalsa. Through the work of the Ahmadiyya Press department, 50 million people viewed online reports about the Jalsa through various websites. 17 articles were published in print media reaching 20 million people. There were 25 radio programmes which covered the Jalsa, with listeners numbering 20 million. 5 million people viewed TV reports about the Jalsa. Through social media, 14 million people viewed content about the Jalsa. Altogether, news of the Jalsa reached 100 million people. Prominent news agencies which covered the Jalsa include ITV, LBC, The TImes, The Guardian, Telegraph, Daily Mail, Independent, BBC etc.

His Holiness(aba) said that through MTA, His Holiness'(aba) addresses were broadcast on various channels. More than 50 people accepted Islam Ahmadiyyat after watching the proceedings of Jalsa Salana. There were a total of 304 hours of broadcast reaching 65 million people. There were 41 reports on the radio about Jalsa reaching 16 million people. 150 million people were reached through various other media outlets.

His Holiness(aba) said that the missionary in Mali said that on the third day of Jalsa Salana UK, there was torrential rain in Mali and it seemed no one would come to the mosque to watch the Jalsa proceedings. However, before the International Bai’ait (initiation) Ceremony, members came to the mosque completely drenched by the rain. This included some new converts. When asked why they didn’t just stay at home and listen to the proceedings on the radio, they said that they would not have been able to see His Holiness(aba) and true delight lies in seeing him.

His Holiness(aba) prayed that may Allah increase everyone in faith and certainty.

Funeral Prayer

His Holiness(aba) said that he would lead the funeral prayer in-absentia of the following: Abdul Karim Jamal from Gaza, who recently passed away due to firing by Israeli forces. He was married with four daughters and two sons, the eldest being 16 and the youngest only a year and a half old. He started working when he was in the eleventh grade in order to help his father with the household expenses. He accepted Ahmadiyyat in 2013. He faced opposition due to being an Ahmadi however he never wavered in his faith. His house was destroyed by strikes. When Israelis opened fire on the day he died, someone near him was struck first and he was trying to help them, at which time he was struck by a bullet. He was a very sincere Ahmadi. His Holiness(aba) prayed that may Allah elevate his station and keep his children under His protection.