JOB VACANCIES

JOB TITLE:  PROCUREMENT CLERK (1)

SALARY: GRADE 5

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:

·           To assist in managing the procurements of the Commission with particular emphasis on securing quality supplies in accordance with procurement laws and regulations

·           To assist in ensuring that goods and services are bought at the most competitive price and delivered on time

·           To assist in developing the Commission’s annual procurement plan

·           To assist in identifying potential supplies, agree terms and negotiate supply agreement where appropriate, including payment terms and discounts

·           To assist in bids evaluation and making recommendations based on commercial and technical factors

·           To assist in establishing a database of approved and reliable suppliers for the procurement of materials and equipment

·           Any other duties assigned by the Commission

QUALIFICATIONS:

Essential

·           4 WASSCE/ O’ Level credits including English Language and Mathematics

·           A Diploma in Procurement or Supply Chain Management

·           Computer literacy – working knowledge of Microsoft Office packages

·           Ability to prioritise own workload, and to work to deadlines.

·           Well-developed interpersonal and team skills and proven ability to be flexible in demanding situations

·           Commitment to the Mission of IEC

Desirable

·           Good knowledge of the business environment of The Gambia

·           At least one year experience in procurement work

·           Ability to speak at least two local Gambian languages

CLOSING DATE OF RECEIPT OF APPLICATIONS 26TH JUNE 2024

JOB TITLE: STORES OFFICER (1)

SALARY: GRADE 5

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:

·           To receive, record, store and issue materials as and when approved.

·           To find, sort, or move materials between the different Offices

·           To keep an up-to-date inventory of all materials

·           To request for replenishing of stocks/supplies before they run out and also handle re-ordering system

·           To maintain a good storage outlook through dusting, cleaning, packing, itemising and also safe keeping of all materials in the store

QUALIFICATIONS:

Essential

·           5 WASSCE/ O’ Level credits including English Language and Mathematics

·           A diploma in store management will be added advantaged

·           Excellent verbal and written Communication skills

·           At least three years work experience in a related field

·           Computer literacy – working knowledge of Microsoft Office packages

·           Ability to prioritise own workload, to work independently and to work to deadlines

·           Well-developed interpersonal and team skills and proven ability to be flexible in demanding situations.

·           Commitment to the mission of the IEC

Desirable

·           First-rate attention to detail

·           Previous electoral experience or knowledge of electoral laws

·           Good knowledge of the different seasons of The Gambia and their temperatures in various regions

·           Ability to speak at least two local Gambian languages

CLOSING DATE OF RECEIPT OF APPLICATIONS 26TH JUNE 2024

JOB TITLE: LEGAL OFFICER (1)

SALARY: GRADE 8

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:

·           To oversee legal matters of the Commission

·           To advise the Commission on all legal issues

·           To handle internal and external legal issues ensuring compliance with law and preventing the Commission from legal challenges

·           To interpret technical legal language into plain English and considering all potential legal issues before making recommendations to the Commission

·           To conduct legal research so as to stay current and offer well informed legal advice to the Commission

·           To examine the activities and decisions of the Commission to discover key areas of concern and suggest alternative plan of action to reduce the legal risk

·           To direct, coordinate and supervise the legal team at the Commission when a legal matter is in motion

·           To participate in defending the Commission when a legal case is brought against the Commission

·           To develop, implement and review legal policies and procedures and ensure that they are in accordance with law.

QUALIFICATIONS:

Essential

·           Bachelors degree law (LL.B)

·           At least three years work experience working as legal officer is an advantage

·           Good analytical skills

·           Proven ability to draft clearly and concisely

·           Computer literacy – working knowledge of Microsoft Office packages

·           Ability to prioritise own workload, to work independently and to work to deadlines

·           Well-developed interpersonal and team skills and proven ability to be flexible in demanding situations.

·           Commitment to the mission of the IEC

Desirable

·           First-rate attention to detail

·           Previous electoral experience or knowledge of electoral laws

·           Good knowledge of the laws and legal jurisprudence of The Gambia

·           Ability to speak at least two local Gambian languages

CLOSING DATE OF RECEIPT OF APPLICATIONS 26TH JUNE 2024

JOB TITLE:  ASSISTANT REGIONAL ELECTORAL OFFICERS (6)

SALARY: GRADE 7

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:

·           Assist in developing appropriate plans and procedures for the effective implementation, supervision, co-ordination and monitoring of all field activities in the administrative (Regional) area.

·           Assist in submitting regional inputs for budgeting for Commission’s activities

·           Assist in ensuing proper storage, judicious and efficient utilisation, control and accountability of materials, equipment and resources of the Commission.

·           Assist ensuring effective and efficient administration of the Regional Office.

·           Assist in identifying qualified temporary staff for recruitment.

·           Assisting to supervise, co-ordinate and monitor the work of subordinate staff including temporary staff of the Commission in the region.

·           Assisting to organise training for temporary electoral staff.

·           Assist in ensuring healthy relations between the Commission and the public in the region, including Local Authorities and Government Departments.

·           Assist to report regularly and submit monthly reports to the Director of Operations on the Commission’s activities and other local issues of relevance to the statutory functions of the Commission.

·           To project a good image of the Commission in the region

·           To ensure confidentiality of the Commission at all times.

·           To perform any other functions relevant to the job that may be assigned by the Chairman, Commissioner responsible for the area, Director of Operations or Regional Electoral Officer.

QUALIFICATIONS:

Essential

·           A good undergraduate qualification with at least 1 (one) year related work experience

·           A Diploma in Management with at least 3 (three) years related work experience

·           Computer literacy –strong working knowledge of Microsoft Office package

·           Ability to prioritise own workload, to work independently and to meet deadlines

·           Well-developed interpersonal and team skills and proven ability to be flexible in demanding situation

·           Commitment to the mission of the IEC

·           Ability to speak at least two local Gambian languages

Desirable

·           Good knowledge of the cultures and geography of The Gambia

CLOSING DATE OF RECEIPT OF APPLICATIONS 26TH JUNE 2024

INVITATION FOR BIDS
