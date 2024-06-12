JOB VACANCIES

JOB TITLE: PROCUREMENT CLERK (1)
SALARY: GRADE 5
KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:
· To assist in managing the procurements of the Commission with particular emphasis on securing quality supplies in accordance with procurement laws and regulations
· To assist in ensuring that goods and services are bought at the most competitive price and delivered on time
· To assist in developing the Commission’s annual procurement plan
· To assist in identifying potential supplies, agree terms and negotiate supply agreement where appropriate, including payment terms and discounts
· To assist in bids evaluation and making recommendations based on commercial and technical factors
· To assist in establishing a database of approved and reliable suppliers for the procurement of materials and equipment
· Any other duties assigned by the Commission
QUALIFICATIONS:
Essential
· 4 WASSCE/ O’ Level credits including English Language and Mathematics
· A Diploma in Procurement or Supply Chain Management
· Computer literacy – working knowledge of Microsoft Office packages
· Ability to prioritise own workload, and to work to deadlines.
· Well-developed interpersonal and team skills and proven ability to be flexible in demanding situations
· Commitment to the Mission of IEC
Desirable
· Good knowledge of the business environment of The Gambia
· At least one year experience in procurement work
· Ability to speak at least two local Gambian languages
CLOSING DATE OF RECEIPT OF APPLICATIONS 26TH JUNE 2024
JOB TITLE: STORES OFFICER (1)
SALARY: GRADE 5
KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:
· To receive, record, store and issue materials as and when approved.
· To find, sort, or move materials between the different Offices
· To keep an up-to-date inventory of all materials
· To request for replenishing of stocks/supplies before they run out and also handle re-ordering system
· To maintain a good storage outlook through dusting, cleaning, packing, itemising and also safe keeping of all materials in the store
QUALIFICATIONS:
Essential
· 5 WASSCE/ O’ Level credits including English Language and Mathematics
· A diploma in store management will be added advantaged
· Excellent verbal and written Communication skills
· At least three years work experience in a related field
· Computer literacy – working knowledge of Microsoft Office packages
· Ability to prioritise own workload, to work independently and to work to deadlines
· Well-developed interpersonal and team skills and proven ability to be flexible in demanding situations.
· Commitment to the mission of the IEC
Desirable
· First-rate attention to detail
· Previous electoral experience or knowledge of electoral laws
· Good knowledge of the different seasons of The Gambia and their temperatures in various regions
· Ability to speak at least two local Gambian languages
CLOSING DATE OF RECEIPT OF APPLICATIONS 26TH JUNE 2024
JOB TITLE: LEGAL OFFICER (1)
SALARY: GRADE 8
KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:
· To oversee legal matters of the Commission
· To advise the Commission on all legal issues
· To handle internal and external legal issues ensuring compliance with law and preventing the Commission from legal challenges
· To interpret technical legal language into plain English and considering all potential legal issues before making recommendations to the Commission
· To conduct legal research so as to stay current and offer well informed legal advice to the Commission
· To examine the activities and decisions of the Commission to discover key areas of concern and suggest alternative plan of action to reduce the legal risk
· To direct, coordinate and supervise the legal team at the Commission when a legal matter is in motion
· To participate in defending the Commission when a legal case is brought against the Commission
· To develop, implement and review legal policies and procedures and ensure that they are in accordance with law.
QUALIFICATIONS:
Essential
· Bachelors degree law (LL.B)
· At least three years work experience working as legal officer is an advantage
· Good analytical skills
· Proven ability to draft clearly and concisely
· Computer literacy – working knowledge of Microsoft Office packages
· Ability to prioritise own workload, to work independently and to work to deadlines
· Well-developed interpersonal and team skills and proven ability to be flexible in demanding situations.
· Commitment to the mission of the IEC
Desirable
· First-rate attention to detail
· Previous electoral experience or knowledge of electoral laws
· Good knowledge of the laws and legal jurisprudence of The Gambia
· Ability to speak at least two local Gambian languages
CLOSING DATE OF RECEIPT OF APPLICATIONS 26TH JUNE 2024
JOB TITLE: ASSISTANT REGIONAL ELECTORAL OFFICERS (6)
SALARY: GRADE 7
KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:
· Assist in developing appropriate plans and procedures for the effective implementation, supervision, co-ordination and monitoring of all field activities in the administrative (Regional) area.
· Assist in submitting regional inputs for budgeting for Commission’s activities
· Assist in ensuing proper storage, judicious and efficient utilisation, control and accountability of materials, equipment and resources of the Commission.
· Assist ensuring effective and efficient administration of the Regional Office.
· Assist in identifying qualified temporary staff for recruitment.
· Assisting to supervise, co-ordinate and monitor the work of subordinate staff including temporary staff of the Commission in the region.
· Assisting to organise training for temporary electoral staff.
· Assist in ensuring healthy relations between the Commission and the public in the region, including Local Authorities and Government Departments.
· Assist to report regularly and submit monthly reports to the Director of Operations on the Commission’s activities and other local issues of relevance to the statutory functions of the Commission.
· To project a good image of the Commission in the region
· To ensure confidentiality of the Commission at all times.
· To perform any other functions relevant to the job that may be assigned by the Chairman, Commissioner responsible for the area, Director of Operations or Regional Electoral Officer.
QUALIFICATIONS:
Essential
· A good undergraduate qualification with at least 1 (one) year related work experience
· A Diploma in Management with at least 3 (three) years related work experience
· Computer literacy –strong working knowledge of Microsoft Office package
· Ability to prioritise own workload, to work independently and to meet deadlines
· Well-developed interpersonal and team skills and proven ability to be flexible in demanding situation
· Commitment to the mission of the IEC
· Ability to speak at least two local Gambian languages
Desirable
· Good knowledge of the cultures and geography of The Gambia
CLOSING DATE OF RECEIPT OF APPLICATIONS 26TH JUNE 2024