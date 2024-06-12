JOB VACANCIES

- Advertisement -

JOB TITLE: PROCUREMENT CLERK (1)

SALARY: GRADE 5

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:

· To assist in managing the procurements of the Commission with particular emphasis on securing quality supplies in accordance with procurement laws and regulations

· To assist in ensuring that goods and services are bought at the most competitive price and delivered on time

· To assist in developing the Commission’s annual procurement plan

· To assist in identifying potential supplies, agree terms and negotiate supply agreement where appropriate, including payment terms and discounts

· To assist in bids evaluation and making recommendations based on commercial and technical factors

· To assist in establishing a database of approved and reliable suppliers for the procurement of materials and equipment

· Any other duties assigned by the Commission

QUALIFICATIONS:

Essential

· 4 WASSCE/ O’ Level credits including English Language and Mathematics

· A Diploma in Procurement or Supply Chain Management

· Computer literacy – working knowledge of Microsoft Office packages

· Ability to prioritise own workload, and to work to deadlines.

· Well-developed interpersonal and team skills and proven ability to be flexible in demanding situations

· Commitment to the Mission of IEC

Desirable

· Good knowledge of the business environment of The Gambia

· At least one year experience in procurement work

· Ability to speak at least two local Gambian languages

CLOSING DATE OF RECEIPT OF APPLICATIONS 26TH JUNE 2024

JOB TITLE: STORES OFFICER (1)

SALARY: GRADE 5

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:

· To receive, record, store and issue materials as and when approved.

· To find, sort, or move materials between the different Offices

· To keep an up-to-date inventory of all materials

· To request for replenishing of stocks/supplies before they run out and also handle re-ordering system

· To maintain a good storage outlook through dusting, cleaning, packing, itemising and also safe keeping of all materials in the store

QUALIFICATIONS:

Essential

· 5 WASSCE/ O’ Level credits including English Language and Mathematics

· A diploma in store management will be added advantaged

· Excellent verbal and written Communication skills

· At least three years work experience in a related field

· Computer literacy – working knowledge of Microsoft Office packages

· Ability to prioritise own workload, to work independently and to work to deadlines

· Well-developed interpersonal and team skills and proven ability to be flexible in demanding situations.

· Commitment to the mission of the IEC

Desirable

· First-rate attention to detail

· Previous electoral experience or knowledge of electoral laws

· Good knowledge of the different seasons of The Gambia and their temperatures in various regions

· Ability to speak at least two local Gambian languages

CLOSING DATE OF RECEIPT OF APPLICATIONS 26TH JUNE 2024

JOB TITLE: LEGAL OFFICER (1)

SALARY: GRADE 8

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:

· To oversee legal matters of the Commission

· To advise the Commission on all legal issues

· To handle internal and external legal issues ensuring compliance with law and preventing the Commission from legal challenges

· To interpret technical legal language into plain English and considering all potential legal issues before making recommendations to the Commission

· To conduct legal research so as to stay current and offer well informed legal advice to the Commission

· To examine the activities and decisions of the Commission to discover key areas of concern and suggest alternative plan of action to reduce the legal risk

· To direct, coordinate and supervise the legal team at the Commission when a legal matter is in motion

· To participate in defending the Commission when a legal case is brought against the Commission

· To develop, implement and review legal policies and procedures and ensure that they are in accordance with law.

QUALIFICATIONS:

Essential

· Bachelors degree law (LL.B)

· At least three years work experience working as legal officer is an advantage

· Good analytical skills

· Proven ability to draft clearly and concisely

· Computer literacy – working knowledge of Microsoft Office packages

· Ability to prioritise own workload, to work independently and to work to deadlines

· Well-developed interpersonal and team skills and proven ability to be flexible in demanding situations.

· Commitment to the mission of the IEC

Desirable

· First-rate attention to detail

· Previous electoral experience or knowledge of electoral laws

· Good knowledge of the laws and legal jurisprudence of The Gambia

· Ability to speak at least two local Gambian languages

CLOSING DATE OF RECEIPT OF APPLICATIONS 26TH JUNE 2024

JOB TITLE: ASSISTANT REGIONAL ELECTORAL OFFICERS (6)

SALARY: GRADE 7

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:

· Assist in developing appropriate plans and procedures for the effective implementation, supervision, co-ordination and monitoring of all field activities in the administrative (Regional) area.

· Assist in submitting regional inputs for budgeting for Commission’s activities

· Assist in ensuing proper storage, judicious and efficient utilisation, control and accountability of materials, equipment and resources of the Commission.

· Assist ensuring effective and efficient administration of the Regional Office.

· Assist in identifying qualified temporary staff for recruitment.

· Assisting to supervise, co-ordinate and monitor the work of subordinate staff including temporary staff of the Commission in the region.

· Assisting to organise training for temporary electoral staff.

· Assist in ensuring healthy relations between the Commission and the public in the region, including Local Authorities and Government Departments.

· Assist to report regularly and submit monthly reports to the Director of Operations on the Commission’s activities and other local issues of relevance to the statutory functions of the Commission.

· To project a good image of the Commission in the region

· To ensure confidentiality of the Commission at all times.

· To perform any other functions relevant to the job that may be assigned by the Chairman, Commissioner responsible for the area, Director of Operations or Regional Electoral Officer.

QUALIFICATIONS:

Essential

· A good undergraduate qualification with at least 1 (one) year related work experience

· A Diploma in Management with at least 3 (three) years related work experience

· Computer literacy –strong working knowledge of Microsoft Office package

· Ability to prioritise own workload, to work independently and to meet deadlines

· Well-developed interpersonal and team skills and proven ability to be flexible in demanding situation

· Commitment to the mission of the IEC

· Ability to speak at least two local Gambian languages

Desirable

· Good knowledge of the cultures and geography of The Gambia

CLOSING DATE OF RECEIPT OF APPLICATIONS 26TH JUNE 2024