INVITATION FOR BIDS

The Gambia

German Financial Cooperation with the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) | Regional Stabilization and Development Fund in ECOWAS Member States – The Gambia Pilot Program (BMZ-No. 2017 69 025)

12th June 2024

BMZ-W-05/24/01 & BMZ-W-05/24/02

The Gambian Agency for the Management of Public Works (GAMWORKS) has received financing from the German Federal Ministry of Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) through KfW Development Bank (KfW) toward the cost of The Gambia Pilot Program (GPP), and intends to apply part of the proceeds toward payments under the following two (2) contracts for WORKS for Privately-owned Projects in GBA, LRR and URR:

· W2-04 (Irrigation Works and PV-Systems / GBA & LRR)

· W2-05 (Irrigation Works and PV-Systems / URR)

GAMWORKS now invites sealed Bids from eligible Bidders for above mentioned WORKS for Privately-owned Projects in GBA, LRR and URR – to be completed within 150 days (5 Months).

Bidding will be conducted by means of the National Competitive Bidding (NCB) procedure (post-qualification) with qualification as specified in the KfW “Guidelines for the Procurement of Consulting Services, Works, Plant, Goods and Non-Consulting Services in Financial Cooperation with Partner Countries” (Version January 2019, 2nd update as of November 2023), which are available on https://www.kfw-entwicklungsbank.de/PDF/Download-Center/PDF-Dokumente-Richtlinien/FZ-Vergaberichtlinien-V-2021-EN.pdf.

Interested eligible Bidders may obtain further information from GAMWORKS; The Director General, Bertil Harding Highway, Kanifing Industrial Area, KMC, Serrekunda, The Gambia or email address: [email protected].

A complete set of bidding documents (as soft-copy) is available for purchase to interested Bidders at GAMWORKS, Bertil Harding Highway, Kanifing Industrial Area, KMC, Serrekunda, The Gambia.

Bids must be delivered to the address indicated in clause ITB 22.1 of the bidding documents on or before 12th July 2024 at 10 a.m. GMT. Late Bids will be rejected.

Bids will be publicly opened in the presence of the bidders’ designated representatives.

All Bids must be accompanied by a Bid Security.