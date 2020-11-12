22 C
City of Banjul
Thursday, November 12, 2020
Join Hands blood bank project boosted with £5000

By Saidou Baldeh

Professor Gibril Faal, through his organization GK Partners/MSDG project, has partnered with Amie Jarjue’s Join Hands 2 Save A Baby charity to support the Ministry of Health in the fight against preventable deaths.

The professor, who was awarded an OBE in the Queen’s Birthday Honours List for services to international development, following a nomination by the Department for International Development (DfID), donated £5000 GBP to support The Gambia Maternal Blood Bank initiated by Join Hands 2 Save A Baby to complement the efforts of government.

The founder of Join Hands 2 Save A Baby, Amie Jarjue welcomed the donation and called on other Gambians and non-Gambians to comeout and support the initiative.

“We are appreciative of this thoughtful gesture by Professor Gibbril Faal and the entire GDTS Practice Fellowships organisation,” she said.

Jarjue said the beneficiaries to the project will be the country’s pregnant women, new mothers and babies.

The donation, she added, will go a long way towards helping in the implementation of the blood bank state across the six regions of the country.

“This project aims to develop an empowering and safe working environment so that our health professionals feel supported by the nation to help them to do their best and to save lives and we call all citizens to join and support this noble project,” she explained.

