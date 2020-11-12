YVE executive director calls on gov’t to ban lead paints

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

Joe Bongay, Executive Director of Young Volunteers for Environment (YVE), called on the government to ban lead paint in the country.

Director Bongay made these remarks recently during a press conference held on observing the 2020 International Lead Poisoning Prevention Week of Action (ILPPWA) at the YVE office in Farato.

The theme of the celebration is “ban lead paint”.

Joe Bongay said NEA in partnership with IPEN, Young Volunteers for Environment conducted a research on lead in solvent-based paint intended for home use in The Gambia.

“The key findings from the report, lead in solvents -based paints for home use indicates that 62% of the solvent-based paints contained lead-concentration. A series of country wide awareness was also done through various social media, radio etc. The launch of the report was attended by various stakeholders from government, paint importers, media, NGOs, etc.”

“Lead is a highly toxic metal and a very strong poison. Lead poisoning is a serious and sometimes fatal condition. It occurs when lead builds up in the body. Lead poisoning usually occurs over a period of months or years. It can cause severe mental and physical impairment. Young children are most vulnerable,” he said.

He stated that, globally, lead exposure accounted for 5,40,000 deaths and 13.9 million years lost to disability and death due to long-term effects on health, with the highest-burden in developing regions. 857 million Children worldwide are at the risk of lead exposure.

“Young Volunteers for the Environment in partnership with National Environment Agency, aim to organize wide media public-awareness campaign to promote Lead Poisoning Prevention action. Under the Theme ‘Ban Lead Paint’ the campaign aimed at raising wider public awareness on the dangers of lead and inspiring key stakeholders to work together with us in achieving the advancement of lead paint regulations in The Gambia. Reaching out to all our stakeholders in on-going conversations is vital to achieving our goals and to further developing our long-term vision and strategy in all areas of Lead in paint regulations”.

He also highlighted that the International Lead Poisoning Prevention Week (ILPPW) is a global campaign that raises awareness and promotes actions to address the human health effects of lead exposure, especially for children. During the week, governments, academia, industry, and civil society promote efforts to prevent childhood lead poisoning, and specific laws to eliminate lead in paint.

However he said campaign aims to engage with many different stakeholders through a variety of online and offline channels.

In addition he said the event is intended to inspire key stakeholders to work together with us in achieving the advancement of lead paint regulations in The Gambia.

For her part, Fatoumatta Manjang, Programme Assistanat YVE, said this year’s commemoration is designed to raise awareness and galvanise support to address the human health effects of lead exposure especially for children. It was also meant to enhance political and social commitment towards the elimination of lead paints in the country.

“TheYoung Volunteers for Environment (YVE) in partnership with the International POPs Elimination Network (IPEN) and the National Environment Agency (NEA) conducted a research in 2017/2018 on the content of lead in solvent-based paints for home use in The Gambia”

“It is for this reason that we at YVE calls for urgent action to put enforced regulations that will ban the use, export, sale and manufacture of lead paints,” she said.