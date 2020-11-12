Our nation’s pride

- Advertisement -

I live in a country known for its pride

Occupied with nice people far and wide

Working for progress and defending the nation side by side

Where when one lacks another do provide

When things go bad, people collectively decide

Where people learn from the past, and never let it back slide

Where no single individual takes people on a ride

Where if Someone stands to divide

People stand and him deride

A country admirable from both inside and outside

A country where different people each other help and guide

The rule of law people by all means try to abide

I love my country,my reasons are bona fide

My love for my country I will not trade

Please dear comrades, join my crusade

One that aims to see our nation as self-made

Let’s never our individual and collective responsibilities evade

Let’s not one another unnecessarily degrade or downgrade

Progress, peace and unity isn’t ready-made

Let’s therefore water the seedlings at least for the shade

- Advertisement -

Let’s be united and move our country

Let’s not encourage any form of bigotry

Let’s use every avenue, even poetry

To achieve that incredible symmetry