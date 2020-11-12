22 C
City of Banjul
Thursday, November 12, 2020
POEM

Our nation's pride

cherno bah 1
I live in a country known for its pride
Occupied with nice people far and wide
Working for progress and defending the nation side by side
Where when one lacks another do provide
When things go bad, people collectively decide
Where people learn from the past, and never let it back slide
Where no single individual takes people on a ride
Where if Someone stands to divide
People stand and him deride
A country admirable from both inside and outside
A country where different people each other help and guide
The rule of law people by all means try to abide
I love my country,my reasons are bona fide

My love for my country I will not trade
Please dear comrades, join my crusade
One that aims to see our nation as self-made
Let’s never our individual and collective responsibilities evade
Let’s not one another unnecessarily degrade or downgrade
Progress, peace and unity isn’t ready-made
Let’s therefore water the seedlings at least for the shade

Let’s be united and move our country
Let’s not encourage any form of bigotry
Let’s use every avenue, even poetry
To achieve that incredible symmetry

