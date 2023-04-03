Karpowership donates foodstuff to orphanages

The Turkish energy company operating in The Gambia, Karpowership, on Saturday donated food items worth about D676,400 to three orphanages as part of its social corporate responsibility.

The food items donated include 100 bags of 50kg rice, 100 bags of 50kg sugar, 100 gallons of 10ltr oil, 103 packets of milk powder, and 100 boxes of dates.

The beneficiaries were Ummuh Amina John Quranic Memorisation School of Sareh Pateh, near Youna, Al Madrassa Tahifizul Quran of Bundung and Amar Ibn Yassir School of Lamin Daranka. Karpowership may not be the biggest company operating in the Gambia but it put its corporate social responsibility on a high pedestal.

Addressing the presentation held at Karpowership office in Kairaba Avenue,

the Karpowership Africa Regional Director, Emre Durmusoglu said the company has donated over $450,000 to Gambia since 2018. “As far as we are here, we will continue to donate to the needy through our social corporate responsibility project, especially to orphanages,” he said. Mr Durmusoglu thanked Nawec and the government for giving his company the opportunity to operate in the country.

Tolga Bemerk, Turkey’s Ambassador to the Gambia, described Ramadan as a month of blessing, solidarity and brotherhood that brings over two billion Muslims around the world together to share their happiness and prayers.

He said Karpowership is well known for their social corporate responsibility activities.

The beneficiaries expressed their profound gratitude to Karpowership for what they described as a lifetime gift.

Giving a vote of thanks on their behalf, Imam Muhammed Secka, said the donation is timely and highly appreciated. “Food is what the orphanages need more than anything and we encourage other businesses to emulate Karpowership,” he said.