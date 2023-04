By Omar Bah

The Babili Mansa faction of the APRC will contest the KM mayoral election, credible sources confirmed to The Standard. The group has already nominated councillors across the country.

“I can confirm to you that we will contest for the KMC mayoral election. We have not made a decision yet on who will run under our ticket but definitely we will contest and we will win,” the group’s spokesperson Pa Mbowe Modou said.