KMC donates ambulance to Ndeban Clinic, Bakau health centre

By Mariama Bojang

Media Officer, Bakau Development Committee

The Kanifing Municipal Council through the Bakau Development Committee donated an ambulance to Ndeban Clinic and Bakau health centre on Sunday, 4th December 2022 at the Bakau Community Centre.

The ambulance is intended to be used by both the Ndeban clinic and the Bakau Health Centre in order to cope with the overwhelming work on the two facilities, particularly transferring patients to major hospitals.

The chairperson of the Bakau Development Committee, Alhagie Badara Y. Jallow, thanked KMC for the gesture and cited that the ambulance couldn’t have come at a better time.

The Chairperson urged the two facilities to ensure the effective and efficient use of the ambulance and work together to map out the operational modalities of the vehicle including fuelling and routine servicing. Given the size of the Bakau catchment area, the Chairperson expressed the need for the Bakau Health centre to be allowed reasonable access for the use of the ambulance.

Barekessu Betts, a Nurse from the Bakau Health centre, who deputised the Officer In Charge of the facility, praised the community for their efforts in making sure that the Health Centre finally gets an ambulance.

Buba Demba, operations officer at the Edward Francis Small Teaching Hospital, also thanked the KMC and appreciated the timely donation of the ambulance, when the hospital is struggling to meet the demand for services.

The presentation ceremony was also graced by Dr Pa Jagne, Deputy Chief Medical Director at the Edward Francis Small Teaching Hospital, Deputy Imam of Bakau Saika Sonko and a cross section of the Bakau Community.