Late NAM Demba Sowe to be laid in state on Friday

Press release

The Office of the Clerk is saddened to inform the general public that Hon. Demba Sowe, National Assembly Member for Niamina West Constituency passed away on Friday 24th January, 2020 in Casablanca, Kingdom of Morocco.

The general public is hereby informed that the corpse of the late Hon. Demba Sowe, National Assembly Member for Niamina West will be repatriated from Casablanca, Kingdom of Morocco on Thursday 30th January, 2020 and will arrive Banjul in the early hours of Friday 31st January, 2020 via Royal Air Maroc.

The body of the late Hon. Sowe shall be Laid-in-State at the National Assembly Chambers, on Friday 31st January, 2020 at 12 noon for Hon. Members, Government and the public to pay their last respects.

The funeral shall take place same day at his home village, Nana village, Niamnia West at 5:00pm.