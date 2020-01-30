Tallinding alkaloship row resolved

By Tabora Bojang

The feuding clans over the Alkaloship of Tallinding have amicably resolved the crisis after a dialogue initiated by the Kanifing Municipal Council.

The Cham and Badjie clans are involved in a leadership dispute as to who are the rightful inheritors of a vacant alkaloship seat in Tallinding after the demise of the former Alkalo Ebou Badjie in December 2019.

The Badgies said their ascension to the Alkaloship can be traced back to 1900 when their grandparent Nfamara Badgie founded Tallinding, while the Chams claimed their great grandfather Alasan Cham was the first to settle in Tallinding and became Alkalo long before the Alkaloship was temporarily shifted to the Badjies.

However yesterday, the director of administration at the KMC Dembo SN Sanneh said the two sides have now agreed that the Badjies will continue to be Alkalo but he could not confirm who they will choose among the clan members. Their choice will have to be approved by the minister of local government.

The KMC said all the clans of Tallinding attended the meeting with a strong commitment to resolve the dispute through dialogue.

It is believed that one Pa Famara Badjie, a brother of the late Alkalo Ebou Badjie could take the throne in line with tradition.