Gov’t vows to respect Supreme Court ruling against Barrow

The Gambia government has vowed to fully comply with the decision of the Supreme Court which on Tuesday revoked the decision of President Barrow to withdraw the nomination of Ya-kumba Jaiteh as National Assembly Member.

A statement from the Ministry of Justice said government will respect the Supreme Court’s decision right away.

“The Government wishes to further assure the general public that notwithstanding its disappointment, it will fully comply with the Supreme Court’s Decision with immediate effect.

“This is the position expected of a government that is committed to respect for the rule of law and democracy. It demonstrates that no matter our individual opinions or divergent views especially on matters of national interest, we are all subject to the law and that no person or groups of persons are above the law.

“The Government therefore calls upon everyone in this country to be law abiding and to make use of democratic processes, including the courts, to address their grievances.,” the statement concluded.