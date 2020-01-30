No Gambians infected with Coronavirus virus – charge d’Affaires

By Maimuna Sey-Jawo

The Charge d’Affaires ad interim of The Gambian Embassy in Beijing, China, Fatou Kinneh Jobe has said her office is closely monitoring the situation of the outbreak of the Coronavirus in China and so far no Gambian in China has been infected.

Speaking in Beijung Ms Jobe said: “There are 20 Gambian students living in Wuhan, Hubei Province, the epicenter of the disease but no one is infected”.

She further stated that The Gambian Embassy in Beijing is in close contact with the Gambian student Union in China and the Gambian Association in Guangzhou and all Gambian citizens in China are advised to monitor the situation and take preventive

On behalf of the Government of The Gambia, Ms Jobe, extendeded sincere sympathies to the bereaved families affected by the virus .She commended the People’s Republic of China for its timely response to the outbreak.

The Gambia, she added, stands in solidarity with China against the Coronavirus and reaffirms The Gambia’s commitment to further strengthen bilateral cooperation between the two countries.