Witness recounts bloody murder scene at Sinchu

By Bruce Asemota

One Modou Bah, a mechanic and a resident of Jabang village told the High Court in Banjul that he saw Abdou Aziz Njie, an accused person cut his friend, Babucar Sallah’s neck with a cutlass.

Mr Bah, who works at Sinchu Alagie village in West Coast Region told the court presided over by Justice Sainabou Wadda-Cisse that on 25 May, 2019 while at work having conversation with Babucarr Sallah, Abdou Aziz Njie got involved and they started exchanging insults.

He said Abdou Aziz insulted Babucarr, saying that he was ugly and foolish. He said Babucarr retaliated and insulted the accused, he [Abdou Aziz] got angry, took out a cutlass and struck Babucarr on the right side of the neck.

The witness told the court that the accused was pursued by some boys, apprehended and taken to Old Yundum Police Station.

Abdou is charged with murder.