Man arraigned for allegedly raping 8-year-old girl

By Aisha Tamba

A 38-year-old man Amadou Wurry Barry has been arraigned at the Kanifing High Court for allegedly raping an 8-year-old girl which he denied before Justice Isatou Janneh Njie.

The accused is alleged to have raped the minor in May last year.

During Friday’s sitting, state counsel M Singateh announced that her witness (the 8-year-old victim) was in court and ready to testify, however, the representative for the defendant from NALA was not present. She applied for a short adjournment for the counsel to be present.

The judge granted the appeal and the matter was adjourned to a short date for the 8-year-old to testify against her alleged perpetrator.