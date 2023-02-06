Humanity First helps fire victims

By Amadou Jadama

On Saturday Humanity First Gambia Branch presented another humanitarian assistance to the victims of the December 11 fire which claimed the life of a 7-year-old in Kitty and destroyed properties.

Presenting the donated items, Amir Trawally, who is also the chairman of Humanity First Board of Governors, expressed his grief to family members, describing the incident as very unfortunate and prayed for Allah’s protection of the country from any disaster.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Amir then called on society to help those in distress from disaster since it could happen to anyone.

The Amir said Humanity First is an international charitable organisation registered with the United Nations operating in over 60 countries, assisting natural and the man-made disaster victims.

“Three victims’ families will benefit from the assistance but we have a general policy of helping the poor and needy, because things are not easy with everybody, and this is why we should assist each other. The Government cannot do it alone, therefore, we have to come together as a community and society to assist our people,” the Amir urged.

Mamadou BK Ceesay, National Disaster Management Agency regional coordinator for West Coast Region, said in December alone, WCR registered 20 families that were affected by domestic fire. Out of this, they received one death in Kitty. While in Wellingara, an adult sustained seriously injuries.

The items were donated to three family members from Kitty, Wellingara and Sukuta. The materials donated included 10 bags of 25kg rice, onion, cooking oil, and each received five hundred dalasi.