Police suspect over-speeding in fatal Kiang car crash

By Olimatou Coker

Five people, four of them bearing similar surname, died instantly after their car collided with a truck in Kiang early Saturday morning.

Three other passengers were badly injured when the vehicles; a BMW and a truck collided at Bambako near Kwinella in Kiang Central.

Speaking to The Standard yesterday afternoon, Cadet ASP Muhammed Y. Darboe, the deputy police public relations officer, said the BMW was coming from the Kombos while the truck was coming from the Soma end.

“If you look at the five people that died, almost all of them had similar surname, except one of them. We are yet to determine though whether they came from one family,” he said.

Without specifying the cause of the accident, Cadet Darboe warned that speeding and reckless driving are not acceptable by law and drivers must take that warning very seriously.

“Also, if and when a driver feels uncomfortable, sleepy or dizzy, they should take a rest from driving to avoid accidents. We hope drivers will always realise that they must drive with utmost care and attention because mistakes can be costly,” he concluded.