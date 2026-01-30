Man arraigned for attempting to kill mother

- Advertisement -

By Amadou Jadama

A 24 year- old man was yesterday dragged to court accused of threatening to kill his biological mother Penda Mballow in Latrikunda Sabiji.

The accused Bubacarr Tunkara, appeared before Magistrate Rose Mendy of the Bundung magistrates ‘ court.

Tunkara, a resident of Latrikunda Sabiji faces two count charges of threatening violence and common assault. He denied both charges.

Police prosecutors alleged that the accused, on January 25 this year, with intent to assault, annoy or intimidate, threatened to kill his mother Penda Mballow, and also assaulted one Bubacarr Baldeh by punching him with a blow on his face.

Prosecuting officer Sgt 4307 EM Jallow sought for adjournment to enable him to bring witnesses but did not oppose bail, admitting that bail is right by the nature of the crime. The accused was then granted bail in the sum of D50,000 with one Gambian surety.

The matter was adjourned to 4 February.