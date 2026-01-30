POLL PUTS BARROW IN POLE POSITION FOR VICTORY

- Advertisement -

By Omar Bah

At least 34% of the respondents in the latest opinion poll survey released by CepRass yesterday has indicated that President Adama Barrow is likely going to win the December Presidential Election while 49% rooted for other candidates.

A small number of 4% say they would not vote, 9% say they don’t know while 3% refused to answer.

On the perception of likely party to win, the NPP Alliance is ahead with 46% followed by the UDP 20%, APC – 0%, Talib Bensouda’s UMC – 2%, APRC – 0, APP/Sobeya – 1%, PPP – 0%, NRP -0%, GDC – 1%, PDOIS 1%, APRC No-To-Alliance – 1%.

A large group either refused or say they don’t know or decided not to say.

On intention to vote for the opposition, UDP leads with 35% of respondents followed by APRC No-To-Alliance with 11%, PDOIS – 8, and UMC – 7% while a quarter has not indicated their preference among the listed candidates.

Coalition

Meanwhile 69% of the respondents say a united coalition is the credible way to defeat the incumbent while only 25% disagree.

Trust

According to the report, 16% respondents say they trust the President to act in the best interest of the nation, 19% somewhat, 26% a little, 37% not at all and 2% say they don’t know.

The report added that only 12% of Gambians strongly approve the way the President is handling his job as Head of State, 20% somewhat, 9% neither approve nor disapprove, 21 somewhat disapprove, 35% strongly disapprove and 2% undecided.

The findings added that only 4% of respondents believe the President and his government is handling key areas of the economy, 21% fairly well, 7% neither well nor badly, 21% fairly badly, 39% very badly and 8% undecided.

When it comes to the President and his government’s performance around job, 4% of the respondents believe the government is doing well, 18% fairly, 7% neither well nor badly, 23% fairly badly, 43% badly and 5% undecided.

Corruption

The report also indicated that only 4% approve of the government’s handling of corruption while 47% believe it’s very badly handled.

At least 44% of the respondents say the government is very badly handling institutional reform while only 4% say it is very well handled.

Meet the People Tour

According to the report, at least 50% respondents strongly agree that the Meet the People Tour has become more of a political event than a national outreach activity while only 7% strongly disagrees.

These results indicate that constitutional term limits and diaspora enfranchisement are the most pressing reforms in the public’s view, far outstripping procedural changes such as ballot format or registration rules.

Overall, 1245 respondents were interviewed across all LGAs and 83 enumeration areas.