Friday, November 27, 2020
News

Man arraigned for raping girl, 15,

134
hammer
By Amadou Jadama

A 35-year-old man was yesterday charged with raping an underage girl in Farato.

Bubacarr Jallow appeared before Principal Magistrate Isatou Darboe of Brikama Magistrates’ court slammed with a single count of rape.

He denied the charge against him and asked for a bail but police prosecutor Bangura objected, arguing that rape is now becoming the order of the day. “The victim, who is our star witness, lives in the same neighborhood with the accused and he can interfere with the witness. My fear is that the accused may jump bail and he is a flight risk, and the investigation is far from over,” Bangura told the court.

The accused person, who is not represented by a lawyer, however begged the court to grant him bail. “I have never committed such an offence. She is my girlfriend. I did not rape her. If I am granted bail, I will not go out of The Gambia. I am the only son of my mother. She is alone and I am the one supporting her in all aspects of her life,” he begged.

Principal Magistrate Isatou Darboe granted him bail in the sum of D250,000 with one Gambian surety.

