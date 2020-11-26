18 C
City of Banjul
Friday, November 27, 2020
type here...
POEM

Fading

8
talib
- Advertisement -

By Talib Gibran

A shyly overture
Became enviably mature
But now only a torture
As if there is no future
To this 11-month rapture
With someone of considerable stature
Tears roll when I look at your picture
A cute hypnotizing structure
Straight legs with no fracture
Hooded eyes like a seaside creature
In this maddening coy love culture
Couple with a passion written in scripture

- Advertisement -

Darkness sneaking on me
Peer influence bearing on thee
Crazy conjoined feelings to flee
And steams out like hot tea
From our souls without plea
But the price is for we

The ‘donkeys’ are braying
And we are not praying
For ‘it’ to continue flying
Instead of everyday crying
And act like we are dying
When we know the love is swaying

- Advertisement -
Previous articleMan arraigned for raping girl, 15,
Next articleOn child begging: a nation guilty of endangering children
Join The Conversation

RELATED ARTICLES

POEM

The Road Not Taken

By Robert Frost Two roads diverged in a yellow wood, And sorry I could not travel both And be one traveler, long   I stood And looked down one as...
Read more
POEM

Dear government

By Omar Sarr Another woman dies Another breadwinner gone Another child mourns Another fallen hero Another broken home Another heart bleeds We need change... Please! Our children found dead in bags Some in...
Read more
POEM

COVID-19

Since the outbreak of the pandemic The world has been so chaotic People dying in a way pathetic Every sector got affected, even the academic COVID-19 has proven...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Latest Stories

salif sarjo 1

‘MFDC HAD NO HAND IN KORO’S MURDER’

Casamance separatist leader, Salif Sadio has said speculations peddled that his men might have had a hand in the murder and incineration of former...
us 1

US Embassy explains new visa bond policy

barrow 2

Barrow extends TRRC mandate to June 2021

rice

Groundnut trade operators query new buying system

untit 3

QNET sues 2 for defamation

- Advertisment -
© 2020 The Standard Newspaper (The Gambia) - Site by DigiTech Solutions