- Advertisement -

By Talib Gibran

A shyly overture

Became enviably mature

But now only a torture

As if there is no future

To this 11-month rapture

With someone of considerable stature

Tears roll when I look at your picture

A cute hypnotizing structure

Straight legs with no fracture

Hooded eyes like a seaside creature

In this maddening coy love culture

Couple with a passion written in scripture

- Advertisement -

Darkness sneaking on me

Peer influence bearing on thee

Crazy conjoined feelings to flee

And steams out like hot tea

From our souls without plea

But the price is for we

The ‘donkeys’ are braying

And we are not praying

For ‘it’ to continue flying

Instead of everyday crying

And act like we are dying

When we know the love is swaying