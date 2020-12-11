Man arrested for impregnating teen step-daughter

- Advertisement -

By Amadou Jadama

The Basse Magistrates’ Court on Thursday granted bail to a 40-year-old man following his appearance there over allegations of defilement.

Amba Camara, a native of Nyankui, appeared before Principal Magistrate Omar Jabang for allegedly having carnal knowledge of a girl in the age bracket of 16 and 18.

Amba has been given a D50,000 bail with two Gambian sureties as part of the bail conditions after denying the charge.

The incident, according to court records, happened sometime in June of this year in the Upper River Region village of Nyankui.

Reports said Amba would occasionally send his wife away on errands and, before she returned, he would sleep with her daughter. Sometimes, he would take her to the gardens at the back while her mother, his wife, was busy at the house.

The girl is reportedly about six months pregnant now.

The Inspector General of Police was represented by Sub-Inspector E. Ceesay.