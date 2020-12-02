Man arrested for ‘killing’ mother

- Advertisement -

Police on Tuesday arrested a man over the death of his 55-year-old mother.

Momodou Alieu Bah allegedly assaulted his mother on Monday leaving her with ‘severe’ head injuries. The incident happened in Brikama New Town.

- Advertisement -

“She was taken to the Brikama Health Center where she was pronounced dead,” police spokesman Lamin Njie while confirming the incident, said.

He added: “The suspect Momodou Alieu Bah believed to be mentally challenged is apprehended and currently helping the police in their investigations.”