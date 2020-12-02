22 C
City of Banjul
Thursday, December 3, 2020
Man arrested for 'killing' mother

Police on Tuesday arrested a man over the death of his 55-year-old mother.

Momodou Alieu Bah allegedly assaulted his mother on Monday leaving her with ‘severe’ head injuries. The incident happened in Brikama New Town.

“She was taken to the Brikama Health Center where she was pronounced dead,” police spokesman Lamin Njie while confirming the incident, said.

He added: “The suspect Momodou Alieu Bah believed to be mentally challenged is apprehended and currently helping the police in their investigations.”

