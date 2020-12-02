Woman weeps in hospital bed, appeals for help to undergo life-saving surgery

- Advertisement -

By Omar Bah

Binta Joof, a 25-year-old woman from Niumi Kanuma currently admitted at a Dakar hospital in Senegal, has been crying for support to undergo a life-saving heart surgery.

“The doctor who is supposed to operate me said he will not start the operation if I don’t pay the money. I am dying, please help me,” the young lady moaned in the Mandinka dialect, in a sorrowful WhatsApp audio shared with The Standard by her brother.

The lady, who by all indications seems to be severely suffering, also said: “If they don’t help me now, I will die. I am dying.”

Doctors at the Edward Francis Small Teaching Hospital, where she was admitted, said she suffers rheumatic heart disease which cannot be cured in The Gambia.

She was referred for overseas treatment. The family has since evacuated her to Dakar but the hospital where she is admitted said the hear surgery will cost CFA 10 million.

The chest x-tray conducted on her reveals that she also had massive cardiomegaly with increased pulmonary markings.

In a video recorded in her hospital bed, Binta called on individuals, government, philanthropists and NGOs for immediate assistance to save her life. Binta’s family can be reached on 3446586/6138742.