22 C
City of Banjul
Thursday, December 3, 2020
type here...
News

Sex workers to get Covid funds

232
- Advertisement -

By Mafugi Ceesay

Ousman Badjie, director of the National Aids Secretariat, has said that his office is to implement a grant from the Global Fund specifically for, among other groups, addressing the needs of people living with HiV/Aids and sex workers.

- Advertisement -

“One of the proposed interventions recommended in that proposal is related to addressing the needs of the sex workers in the context of Covid-19, because there is evidence that sex workers will lose income, after the closing down of all the premises they go to earn income. And one of the proposals is to incentivize the sex workers and work with them within the next two months and give them some cash to mitigate the impact of income they continue to lose as far as Covid-19 is concerned,” Mr Badjie said while addressing a press conference marking World Aids Day.

Mr Badjie further stated that The Gambia has tripled the number of people put on HiV/Aids treatment since 2012, adding that they have now embarked on treating patients once they tested positive.

He pointed out that if the community of people living with HIV are not engaged, there will still be lots of gaps visible despite all the resources. He said The Gambia started its HIV treatment when many countries were yet to.

Also, according to Mr Badjie quoting the latest country report 2018, the integrated Bio- behavioral IBBS, 11 percent of sex workers in The Gambia are HIV positive, which he said is high compared to the national prevalence which is at most 1.9 percent.

He added that according to the same report, the following is the Gambia’s HIV estimates as of  2018: Adults and children living with HIV, 26,000; adult aged 15 and over, 24,000; women  aged 15 and over  15,000; men aged 15 and over,9300; children aged 0-14, living with HIV 1900;alduts aged 15-49 prevalence rate 1.9, women aged 15-49 HIV  prevalence 2.3, men aged 15 -49 HIV prevalence 1.5, men having sex with men 35.5 HIV prevalence  and 11 percent among FSW, female sex workers.

The report also indicated that 37 percent of the victims know their HIV status, whilst 29 percent are on anti-retroviral treatment and retained.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleWoman weeps in hospital bed, appeals for help to undergo life-saving surgery
Next articleFinance Minister feels NAMs loan scheme ‘not ideal’
Join The Conversation

RELATED ARTICLES

News

NAM CALLS FOR COALITION TO REMOVE BARROW

By Omar Bah The United Democratic Party National Assembly member for Serekunda West has called on political parties in the country to band together and...
Read more
News

Finance Minister feels NAMs loan scheme ‘not ideal’

By Omar Bah The Minister of Finance has told lawmakers that the process used to allocate themselves a loan scheme is not ideal. At least seventeen...
Read more
News

Woman weeps in hospital bed, appeals for help to undergo life-saving surgery

By Omar Bah Binta Joof, a 25-year-old woman from Niumi Kanuma currently admitted at a Dakar hospital in Senegal, has been crying for support to...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Latest Stories

U20

ROUSING WELCOME FOR U-20

The Gambia Under-20 football team arrived home to a tumultuous welcome yesterday as fans thronged roadside to greet the parading players in their bus. The...
untit 1

Entangled: Bamba and Real Madrid

muhammed

The Faraba incident

parties 1

NAM CALLS FOR COALITION TO REMOVE BARROW

mambury

Finance Minister feels NAMs loan scheme ‘not ideal’

- Advertisment -
© 2020 The Standard Newspaper (The Gambia) - Site by DigiTech Solutions