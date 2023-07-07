Man in court over sexual assault of 9-year-old girl

By Binta A Bah

A Banjul man on Wednesday appeared at the magistrates’ court for allegedly rubbing his penis around the private part of a nine-year-old girl and also inserting his phallus in her mouth.

J Jeng who has been charged with “indecent assault on a female” however pleaded not guilty before Principal Magistrate Muhammed Krubally. Mr Jeng was granted bail in the sum of D50,000 after the prosecution said they were not objecting to his release on bail.

According to the details, the alleged incident occurred in Tobacco Road in Banjul on 25 May this year.

The prosecutor sought for an adjournment to enable him call witnesses for the trial to begin. The request was granted and case will resume on 13 July.