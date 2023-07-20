Man sentenced for obtaining D8M by false pretense

By BintaA Bah

Ganna Jeng, who was on trial for obtaining over eight million dalasi from the former deputy governor of the Central Bank Dr Seeku Jabbi and two businessmen, has been convicted by the Banjul Magistrate’s Court.

He was found guilty on all three charges of obtaining money by false pretense by Principal Magistrate Muhammed Krubally.

He was accused of obtaining D1,109,000.00 from Dr Seeku Jaabi, D1,730,000.00 from Mottala Secka and D5,275, 000.00 from Imad Mohamed Ali Fakil, under the pretext of selling them a plot of land in Brusubi in 2021 which he knew to be false.

The court fined him D150,000 in default to spend three years in jail and also ordered him to compensate the money he defrauded the complainants which totals to D8,114,000.00 or spend another six years in prison. The sentence will run consecutively.

His lawyer pleaded for leniency and informed the court that the convict is in the process of compensating the complainants with other lands.

“If the complainants are not satisfied with compensation, he is prepared to give them their monies with compensation on instalment,” his lawyer said before the verdict was passed.