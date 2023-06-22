Man sentenced to 3yrs for stealing

By Amadou Jadama

Principal Magistrate of the Banjul court, Muhammed Krubally, has convicted and sentenced one Ebrima Yirajang to a three-year mandatory jail term for stealing a suitcase of jewellery valued at D150,000.00. According to the court, Ebrima stole the jewellery from one Ibrahima Bah at the Banjul beachside.

The court also ordered the convict to pay a compensation of D140,000 to the plaintiff for causing him economic loss or serve an additional two years in prison. The court also ordered the convict to return some of the jewellery that was recovered.