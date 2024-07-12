Mayor Lowe says UDP flagbearer debate premature

- Advertisement -

By Kebba Camara

The mayor of Banjul, Rohey Malick Lowe, has said the issue of flagbearer for the opposition United Democratic Party is premature and therefore unnecessary now.

Speaking in an interview on this growing debate in her party, the mayor added that she can only comment on the flagbearer issue if Darboe is no longer in the seat.

The mayor said if Mr Darboe chooses to leave she would respect the decision and listen to the reasons before taking her own decision.

“But right now, it’s too early for me to take my stand on the issue”, she said.

On the much talked about alleged intention of KM mayor Talib Bensouda to become flagbearer, Lowe said she considers that to be just a rumour though she knows that Talib has every right to show interest in the flag bearer position. “I don’t base my judgement on rumours,” she said.

She said she is following events closely in politics and would not be surprised by anything in the run up to the 2026 election.

Mayor Lowe also spoke about her relationship with President Barrow, saying the president is her brother and politics will not divide them.

“People said I hide when going to State House. Why should I hide? I go to State House in broad daylight so that whoever wants to see me can see me. I go there for the interest of Banjul, and the interest of those who elected me. Go and ask the president if I ever went to see him for my personal gain”, she said.

The mayor said she also cultivates a good working relation with other cabinet members.

“For example, Hamat Bah was a friend of my father and still plays that fatherly role in my family issues. I have good relations too with Works Minister Ebrima Sillah, Justice Minister Jallow and the minister of Higher Education Prof Gomez,” Lowe said, adding that politics would not interfere with that.

“Deal with everyone who matters in the national interest first. That’s my style of politics,” she said.