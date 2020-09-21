29 C
City of Banjul
Monday, September 21, 2020
News

Mayor Lowe shortlisted for presidency of African capital cities

By Omar Bah

The Mayor of Banjul, Rohey Lowe has been shortlisted to contest the presidency of mayors of 54 Africa capital cities. She will contest the prestigious position against three others, Muhamed Sidiq of Rabat Morocco, Madam El Wardani of Dakar, Senegal and Juliana Kaduya of Lilongwe, Malawi. The election will be held in three week’s time.

A preamble announcing the nominations said the nomination of the Banjul mayor by ULCD to contest the presidency is based on the trend of development that has been delivered to the citizens of Banjul barely two years after her election as the first female mayor in Gambia’s history.

The person elected to the presidency of the African Capital Cities Sustainability Forum (ACCSF) will, apart from being the main promoter of the ACCSF to institutions such as AU and during summit or conference if elected, will be in charge of the strategic direction and development.

He/she will also represent entire 54 African capital cities mayors and governors of ACCSF.

Meanwhile, the mayor’s office has announced she has accepted an invitation to be part of speakers chosen to address the ‘Africana First Ladies Shared Forum United Nation General Assembly 75 Session Side Event’ slated for September 21, 2020 at 12.30 (GMT) via ZOOM.

Themed ‘UNGA75 and Gender roles in shaping peace together’, the summit comes at a critical time as the world grapples with the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

