Members draw agenda to transform NCP

By Amadou Jadama

First republic opposition National Convention Party has announced a 11-point agenda as part of its programmes to transform the 47-year-old party.

The agenda includes security, education, agriculture, health, youth and women, tourism, foreign affairs among others.

Abubacarr M A Kinteh, the leader of the party, said the 11-point agenda focuses on key priorities that the NCP government will seriously address if successful in the 2026 polls.

“As NCP, we don’t do false promises and we work on principles that we pursue with certainty,” he said.

Asked whether his party will continue in alliance with President Barrow’s NPP in the 2026 presidential election, the NCP leader said that will be decided when the time comes. “What is clear is that we have our own identity and executive as a fully fledged party and the NPP respects us as that, “he added.