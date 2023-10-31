UDP denies dismissing Rohey Lowe

- Advertisement -

The United Democratic Party has denied expelling Banjul mayor Rohey Lowe from the party.

Two statements from the party both described the rumour as fake.

“It has come to attention of UDP Secretariat that a false and malicious notice has been issued purporting to dismiss Lord Mayor Rohey Malick Lowe from the Party.



There is no truth whatsoever in the said statement. Mayor Rohey Malick Lowe is a global leader and the UDP is extremely proud of all her accomplishments on the global and national stage,” UDP spokesperson, Almami Taal said.

The party added in another statement: “The United Democratic Party (UDP) is hereby condemning the spreading of fake news purported to be from the UDP. There is news cireulating on social media claiming that Mayor Rohey Malick Lowe, Second Vice President, has been dismissed from the UDP. This is completely false and a bunch of lies being spread by distractors. The letterhead on which this false hews is printed is not the letterhead of UDP and the content is far from the truth. The spreading of these fake news will not and cannot distract the UP but only strengthens our resolve to continue the fight for a better Gambia.. These are political novices who are desperate and ran out of ideas on how to fight fairly in the political arena. Mayor Rohey Malick Lowe is a member of the UDP National Executive Committee and a committed member of the Party. These dirty tactics from political enemies will not work but only makes the UDP stronger.”