Men of Excellence: Abdullah bin Jahsh (ra) ; Saleh Shuqraan (ra); Malik bin Dukhshum (ra)

Friday Sermon delivered at Masjid Mubarak, Islamabad, Tilford, UK

Men of Excellence – Hazrat Abdullah bin Jahsh (ra), Hazrat Salih Shukran (ra), Hazrat Malik bin Dukhshum (ra), Hazrat Ukashah bin Mihsan (ra), Hazrat Kharijah bin Zaid (ra) Hazrat Ziyad bin Labid (ra), Hazrat Khalid bin Bukair (ra) & Hazrat Ammar bin Yasir (ra)

After reciting Tashahhud, Ta’awwuz and Surah al-Fatihah, His Holiness, Hazrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad(aba) said that as he mentioned in the previous sermon, there were some aspects of certain Companions? lives that were yet to be mentioned. His Holiness(aba) said that today, he would first highlight the life of Hazrat Abdullah bin

Jahsh(ra).

Hazrat Abdullah bin Jahsh (ra)

His Holiness(aba) said that Abdullah bin Jahsh(ra) was from the Banu Asad tribe. He was of average height and had thick hair. Once, he was appointed as the leader of an expedition, and the Holy Prophet(sa) indicated spoke about him, expressing that Abdullah bin Jahsh(ra) was forbearing, determined and fearless. It is recorded that Abdullah bin Jahsh(ra) was the first to bear the Islamic flag, and the first time in Islam that spoils were obtained was during the expedition which he led.

His Holiness(aba) said that the Muslims in Madinah were fearful of a surprise attack by the Quraish. The Holy Prophet(sa) saw this fear and decided that there should be a way to learn more closely about the Quraish?s movements. Hence, he created a group comprising 8 people, and this was under the leadership of Hazrat Abdullah bin Jahsh(ra). In order to ensure safety, the Holy Prophet(sa) did not even tell this group where they were being sent. Instead he gave Hazrat Abdullah bin Jahsh(ra) a letter with instructions and told him not to open it until they had travelled for two days. Upon opening the letter, he read that the Holy Prophet(sa) had instructed to go to Nakhlah, which was situated between Makkah and Ta?if. The Holy Prophet(sa) also wrote that upon learning of this mission, if anyone wished to return then they should be allowed, however everyone remained determined. It was during this expedition that this group encountered a Makkan caravan, in which a Makkan was killed and two were captured.

His Holiness(aba) quoted Hazrat Mirza Bashir Ahmad(ra) who writes:

„On this occasion, Mr. Margolius writes that Muhammad(sa) deliberately dispatched this company in the Sacred Month, because in this month the Quraish naturally would have been unmindful, and the Muslims would find an easy and definite opportunity to raid their caravan. However, every sensible individual can understand that a small party of this nature could not have been dispatched to such a far off region to plunder a caravan, especially when the enemy headquarters were so nearby. Furthermore, history categorically establishes that this party had merely been dispatched for the purpose of obtaining intelligence. Moreover, when the Holy Prophet(sa) found out that the Companions had attacked the caravan, he was extremely displeased. As such, it is narrated that when they presented themselves before the Holy Prophet(sa) and informed him of the entire account, the Holy Prophet(sa) was extremely displeased…?

His Holiness(aba) further quoted Hazrat Mirza Bashir Ahmad(ra) who writes:

„On the other hand, the Quraish also raised a huge hue and cry, that the Muslims had violated the sanctity of the Sacred Month. Since the person who had been killed, „Amr bin Al-Hadrami, was a chieftain, and was also a confederate of „Utbah bin Rabi„ah, a chieftain of Makkah, this occurrence greatly enraged the Quraish?s fire of fury. They began to prepare for an attack upon Mad?nah with even greater zeal and uproar. Hence, the Battle of Badr, which shall be mentioned ahead, was primarily a result of this very preparation and vehement enmity. Therefore, upon this occurrence, there was murmuring both among the Muslims and disbelievers, and finally the following Qur?anic verse was revealed, which provided a means of relief for the Muslims: “People ask thee about fighting in the Sacred Month. Tell them: „Undoubtedly, fighting in the Sacred Month is a great transgression, but to forcefully hinder men from the religion of God in the Sacred Month; rather, to disbelieve in relation to the Sacred Month and the Sacred Mosque, i.e., to violate their sanctity, and then to turn out by coercion, the inhabitants of the Haram, as you are guilty of doing, O ye idolaters, is a greater sin with Allah than fighting in the Sacred Month; and verily, to persecute in the land during the Sacred Month is worse than such fighting, which is for the purpose of preventing persecution. O Ye Muslims! The state of the disbelievers is such that they have become so blinded in their enmity towards you that they will not cease fighting you at any time and at any place, until they turn you back from your faith, if they find the power to do so.?” (2:218)?

His Holiness(aba) said that Hazrat Abdullah bin Jashsh?s(ra) sword broke on the day of Uhud. It was then that the Holy Prophet(sa) granted him a branch from a date-tree called Urjoon which became like his sword. From that day, he became known by the title Urjoon. Hazrat Abdullah bin Jahsh(ra) was also martyred during the Battle of Uhud. He had been married to Hazrat Zainab bint Khuzaimah. After his martyrdom when she became a widow, she later married the Holy Prophet(sa).

Hazrat Salih Shukran (ra)

His Holiness(aba) said that the next mention was of Hazrat Salih Shukran(ra). According to some, it is recorded that the Holy Prophet(sa) received him as inheritance from his father. Then after the Battle of Badr, the Holy Prophet(sa) freed him.

His Holines

s(aba) said that after the demise of the Holy Prophet(sa), Hazrat Salih(ra) had the honour of being among those who washed the blessed body of the Holy Prophet(sa),

His Holiness(aba) said that during the era of his Caliphate, Hazrat

Umar(ra) send Hazrat Shukran?s(ra) son, Abdur Rahman bin Shukran(ra) to Hazrat Abu Musa Ash?ari(ra) and wrote to him saying that he was sending the son of Hazrat Salih Shukran(ra) to him, and that he should treat him according to the rank of his father in the sight of the Holy Prophet(sa).

His Holiness(aba) said that Hazrat Salih Shukran(ra) narrated a Hadith that once, he saw the Holy Prophet(sa) on a riding animal on his way to Khaibar, and he saw him praying. His Holiness(aba) said that this addresses the matter of whether one can pray whilst travelling in, or on a mode of transportation.

Hazrat Malik bin Dukhshum

His Holiness(aba) said that the next Companion he would mention is Hazrat Malik bin Dukhshum(ra). It is recorded with regards to the prisoners from the Battle of Badr that Hazrat Malik bin Dukhshum(ra) was among a group of Companions who went to the Holy Prophet(sa) and said that the he had promised that whoever killed a certain number of people in battle then they would get a certain amount and whoever took such and such number as captives would get a certain amount. However, 70 people had been killed and 70 imprisoned, and the spoils were not enough for everyone to get their equal share. Upon this, the following verse of the Holy Qur?an was revealed to the Holy Prophet(sa):

„They Ask thee concerning the spoils of war. Say, “The spoils of war belong to Allah and the Messenger.? (8:2)

His Holiness(aba) said that during the Battle of Uhud when the false rumour of the Holy Prophet?s (sa) had spread, Hazrat Malik bin Dukshum(ra) passed by wounded Companions, asking them if they had heard about the martyrdom of the Holy Prophet(sa). They responded to him saying that even if this were to be true, God is still alive and he should continue fighting.

s(aba) said that once, some people said to the Holy Prophet(sa) that they believed Hazrat Malik bin Dukshum(ra) protected the hypocrites. The Holy Prophet(sa) asked, „does he not pray?? They replied saying that he did but there was no good in his prayers. The Holy Prophet(sa) said twice, that he had been forbidden from killing anyone who offered Salat [prayer]. His Holiness(aba) said that this should serve as a lesson for the Muslims of today.

Hazrat Ukashah bin Mihsan (ra)

His Holiness(aba) said that the next mention was of Hazrat Ukashah bin Mihsan(ra). He was martyred during the era of the Hazrat Abu Bakr(ra) in

12 AH. His Holiness(aba) quoted Imam Sha?bi who said that although Ukashah(ra) was destined for heaven, he walked on this earth with humility.

His Holiness(aba) said that Hazrat Ukashah(ra) was among those who accompanied Hazrat Abdullah bin Jahsh(ra) on his expedition. It is also recorded that during the Battle of Badr, the Holy Prophet(sa) was shooting arrows from his bow, however it broke, and Hazrat Ukashah(ra) was the one who helped him mend it.

Hazrat Kharijah bin Zaid (ra)

His Holiness(aba) said that the next mention was of Hazrat Kharijah bin

Zaid(ra). It is recorded that Hazrat Mu?adh bin Jabal(ra), Hazrat Sa?d bin Mu?adh(ra), and Hazrat Kharijah bin Zaid(ra) asked some Jewish priests about certain aspects of the Torah, however they refused to respond. It was on this occasion that the following Qur?anic verse was revealed to the Holy Prophet(sa):

His Holines

„Those who conceal what We have sent down of Signs and guidance after We have made it clear for the people in the Book, it is these whom Allah curses; and so curse them those who curse.?(2:160)

Hazrat Ziyad bin Labid (ra)

His Holiness(aba) said that the next mention was of Hazrat Ziyad bin Labid(ra). It is recorded that once a person from the Valley of Aqiq went to the Holy Prophet(sa) and asked for a caller unto the faith to be sent to his people. Upon this request, the Holy Prophet(sa) sent Hazrat Ziyad bin Labid(ra).

s(aba) said that Hazrat Ziyad(ra) passed away at the beginning

of Mu?awiyah?s rule.

Hazrat Khalid bin Bukair (ra)

His Holiness(aba) said that the next mention was of Hazrat Khalid bin Bukair(ra). It is recorded that Hazrat Khalid(ra) and his three brothers all took part in the Battle of Badr and all four brothers also took part in the migration to Madinah.

Hazrat Ammar bin Yasir (ra)

His Holiness(aba) said that next he would mention Hazrat Ammar bin Yasir(ra). It is recorded that once, the Holy Prophet(sa) passed by Hazrat Ammar(ra) and found him crying. He said that the opponents beat him terribly until he said something against the Holy Prophet(sa). The Holy Prophet(sa) asked what was actually in his heart. Hazrat Ammar(ra) responded that he had unwavering faith in his heart. The Holy Prophet(sa) said that if this was the case, then Allah would forgive what he uttered with his mouth.

His Holiness(aba) said that during the Battle of Siffin, the fighting was fierce, and Mu?awiyah said that the only way to debilitate the opposing side?s strength was if Ammar bin Yasir(ra) was martyred. Ultimately, it was in the Battle of Siffin that Hazrat Ammar (ra was martyred. It is recorded that when Hazrat Ali(ra) learned of Hazrat

Ammar?s(ra) martyrdom, he said that anyone who did not think of this martyrdom to be significant and was not grieved by it was not truly guided.

His Holiness(aba) said that he would continue mentioning incidents of the Companions in future sermons.

A Tragic Incident in Burkina Faso

His Holiness(aba) said that there is very sad news out of Burkina Faso, where nine Ahmadis were martyred two days ago. It was indeed a very grave incident. They were martyred in a most brutal manner. Their faith was tested, however they remained steadfast. It was not that they were the victims of open firing, rather they were each called individually and martyred one by one. His Holiness(aba) prayed that may Allah the Almighty have mercy on them and elevate their stations. His Holiness(aba) urged everyone to continue praying for the area; the terrorists threatened that if the mosque was opened again they would return and wage an attack. May Allah the Almighty keep the Ahmadis there safe from them. His Holiness(aba) said that he would mention more details next week.