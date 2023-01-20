GAMBIA IN TOUGH WAFU DRAW

The Gambia is drawn in Group B alongside defending champions Senegal, giants Guinea and Sierra Leone in the WAFU Zone A Senior Women’s championship in Cape Verde.

The Gambian girls who are already in Cape Verde, will open their campaign against Sierra Leone tomorrow.

This group is considered the toughest, containing champions Senegal who are hell bent on retaining their title while Guinea is desiring to move a step further than they have ever achieved in the tourney.

The tournament kicks off today with host Cape Verde taking on Guinea Bissau.

Groupings

Group A

Cape Verde

Guinea Bissau

Mauritania

Group B

Senegal

Guinea

Sierra Leone

The Gambia