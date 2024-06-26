MOBSE SAYS SCHOOL CHILDREN USED FOR ONLINE ANTI-GOV’T PURPOSES

- Advertisement -

By Lamin Cham

The Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education, MoBSE, has expressed concern about corporal punishment and student abuse in schools.

In a statement yesterday, Mobse said these abuses of students include using them to malign government online.

- Advertisement -

“The Ministry is actively investigating these TikTok videos and wishes to inform the public that significant steps have been taken in this regard with some of the individuals responsible already been identified, and the Ministry working closely with relevant stakeholders to address this issue,” the statement said.

“We urge individuals and groups to immediately cease involving students in such activities for any ulterior motives,” MoBse said.

Regarding corporal punishment, MoBSe implored all teaching and administrative staff to familiarise themselves with the Children’s Act 2005 and the Education Policy, and to adhere strictly to these guidelines.

- Advertisement -

The Ministry said it is essential for education managers, school administrators, and teaching staff to understand that their primary responsibilities include not only disciplining, training, and educating children but also promoting their welfare and protecting them from any form of abuse.

Finally, the Ministry called on parents, caregivers security personnel, and all institutions concerned with the welfare of children to support and collaborate with it in safeguarding school children from any form of abuse. “By working together, we can play our parts in transforming the lives of these children and better preparing them for the future. We firmly believe that child protection, discipline, training, and education are collective responsibilities, and we must all contribute to this vital cause,” the statement concluded.