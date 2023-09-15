Morocco earthquake: HM the King Mohammed VI Launch Emergency Rehousing And Support Program for disaster victims affected by the earthquake

His Majesty Mohammed VI, King of Morocco, chaired on September 14, 2023, at the Royal Palace in Rabat, a working meeting devoted to activating the emergency program for rehousing disaster victims and caring for the categories most affected by the Al Haouz earthquake, which was the subject of Royal Instructions during the working session presided over by the Sovereign on September 9, 2023.

This meeting follows on from the series of measures ordered by the Sovereign, aimed at mobilizing all resources, with the necessary speed and efficiency, to help stricken families and citizens, and in particular to deploy rehabilitation and reconstruction measures as quickly as possible, in the localities affected by this natural disaster of unprecedented proportions.

This first version of the rehousing program presented to the Sovereign, and which was prepared by the inter-ministerial commission set up pursuant to the High Royal Instruction, covers some 50,000 totally or partially collapsed homes in the five provinces affected.

It consists, on the one hand, of emergency temporary rehousing measures, in particular through adapted formulas for on-site accommodation in structures designed to withstand the cold and bad weather; or in reception sites equipped with all the necessary amenities. In addition, the State will grant emergency aid of 30,000 dirhams (arround 3.000 USD) to the households concerned.

In this respect, the Sovereign drew the attention of the competent authorities to the extremely high priority of the rehousing operation, which must be carried out under the necessary conditions of fairness and constant attention to the needs of the populations concerned.

On the other hand, the program consists of immediate reconstruction actions, which will be deployed after preliminary expertise operations and land preparation and stabilization work. To this end, direct financial assistance of 140,000 dirhams (arround 14.000 USD) has been earmarked for totally collapsed dwellings, and 80,000 dirhams (8000 USD) to cover rehabilitation work on partially collapsed homes.

His Majesty the King also insisted on the need for the reconstruction operation to be carried out on the basis of specifications and under technical and architectural supervision in harmony with the region’s heritage and respecting its unique architectural features.

During the same working session, His Majesty the King reiterated His High Instructions for a strong, swift and proactive response, while respecting the dignity, customs and heritage of the populations. In addition to repairing the damage caused by the earthquake, these measures will also involve launching a well-thought-out, integrated and ambitious program for the reconstruction and general upgrading of the affected regions, both in terms of infrastructure reinforcement and improving the quality of public services.

This multi-faceted program will primarily mobilize the State’s own financial resources and those of public bodies, and will also be open to contributions from private players and associations, as well as from brotherly and friendly countries that so wish, and to whom His Majesty the King reiterates, on this occasion, the Kingdom of Morocco’s most sincere thanks.

During the meeting, His Majesty the King also raised the equally crucial issue of immediate care for orphaned children, who today find themselves without family or resources. The Sovereign has asked that these children be registered and granted the status of wards of the nation.

Also, in order to lift them out of this situation of distress and protect them from all risks and all forms of fragility to which they may unfortunately be exposed after a natural disaster, His Majesty the King, may God assist him, ordered the government to launch the adoption process, as quickly as possible, of the bill necessary for this purpose.

Through the vision and action of its Sovereign, Morocco is once again demonstrating the resilience that characterizes it, enabling it to face up to the trials and challenges with resolve, wisdom and determination, thanks to the strength of its institutions and the solidarity and generosity of its people.

During this session HM has issues His high Instructions to mobilize all resources, assist the affected family, and in particular, to quickly deploy rehabilitation and reconstruction measures in the areas affected by this natural disaster of unprecedented scale. The statement was released in the evening of September 14.

Approximately 50,000 completely or partially collapsed dwellings in the five affected provinces are covered by this initial version of the rehousing scheme that was presented to the Sovereign and created by the inter-ministerial commission established in accordance with the High Royal Instruction.

This meeting comes as a continuation of the measures ordered by the Sovereign, aimed at mobilizing all means, with the necessary speed and efficiency, to come to the aid of affected families and citizens * and in particular to deploy *rehabilitation and reconstruction measures as quickly as possible, in the localities affected by this natural disaster of unprecedented scale.

This first version of the rehousing program concerns approximately 50,000 housing units totally or partially collapsed, at the level of the five affected provinces.

On the one hand, it requires acting quickly to find temporary accommodation, especially through altered dwelling arrangements on site and in structures made to survive cold and bad weather; on the other side, it requires creating receiving sites with all the amenities needed.

On the other hand, the State will offer 30,000 dirhams in emergency aid to the affected homes.

The Sovereign drew the attention of the pertinent authorities to the fact that the rehousing operation * is crucial and that it must be carried out under the proper conditions of fairness and ongoing consideration for the needs of the persons involved.

On the other hand, the program consists of immediate reconstruction actions*, which will be implemented following the deployment of the operations’ preliminary knowledge and land preparation and stabilization activities. Direct financial assistance in the amount of 140,000 dirhams is planned for entirely collapsed homes, while 80,000 dirhams will be used to pay for the rehabilitation work on partially collapsed dwellings.

Additionally, His Majesty the King emphasized the importance of the reconstruction operation being carried out in accordance with specifications, under technical and architectural supervision, and with regard for the region’s distinctive architectural features.

Furthermore, His Majesty King Mohammed VI restated his High Instructions during this same working session to ensure that the response is forceful, quick, and proactive while maintaining the dignity of the people, their cultures, habits, and legacy. The steps taken should not only focus on repairing the earthquake’s damage, but also on launching a thorough, comprehensive, and ambitious plan for the reconstruction and general improvement of the afflicted areas, both in terms of bolstering the infrastructure and improving the land. public service quality.

This multifaceted program will primarily be funded by the State and public organizations, but it will also be open to contributions from private and nonprofit actors as well as any interested brotherly and friendly nations, to whom His Majesty the King once again extends the Kingdom of Morocco’s sincere gratitude.

His Majesty the King, may God assist him, also brought up during this meeting the urgent need to provide for the immediate needs of orphaned children who are currently without a family or resources. The Sovereign requested that these kids be named and given the status of “Ward of the Nation”.

Additionally, in order to rescue them from their predicament and shield them from any dangers and related fragility. They may unhappily be made public following a natural calamity, hence His Majesty King Mohammed VI commanded the administration to swiftly introduce the law required for this reason into the adoption circuit.

Morocco once again demonstrates its capacity for resilience through the Sovereign’s vision and deeds. This is made possible by the power of its institutions, the generosity and solidarity of its people, and the capacity for resilience that defines and distinguishes Morocco.

These royal directives serve as a reminder of the great level of care and concern that His Majesty the King has for the safety and dignity of his people.

The extent to which King Mohammed VI is interested in constructing the future is also demonstrated by His Majesty’s instructions regarding orphans, which perceive them as ward of nation. These instructions also demonstrate the unity that exists between the throne and the people in the face of hardship and crises.