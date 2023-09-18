31.2 C
City of Banjul
Monday, September 18, 2023
Gambia News

Police release 'relatives' of alleged killer

The Standard has been reliably informed that four people detained by police in connection with investigations into last week’s killing of two police officers have been released.

The four have been identified by family sources to be Musa Bojang, Lamin Bojang, Wuyeh Jarju and an underage boy name withheld, all said to be family members of the suspect Ousainou Bojang.

Family sources further stated that one more family member Amie, was still being held by the police.

The Standard called up the acting police deputy PRO Modou Musa Sisawo for clarification on the reported release of the four.

He said: “I cannot authoritatively confirm this information but if I have it I will share it right away.”

On Friday, police confirmed they have arrested six people in connection with the incident but did not give names.  

Morocco earthquake: HM the King Mohammed VI Launch Emergency Rehousing And Support Program for disaster victims affected by the earthquake
UTG says probe uncovered no sex exchange
