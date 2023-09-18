India allows export of 50,000 tonnes of rice to Gambia despite ban

The government of India has allowed the export of 50,000 tonnes of broken rice to The Gambia despite a July 20 ban on shipment of white rice to boost domestic supplies.

In total, India approved 0.85 MT of broken rice to The Gambia, Senegal, Indonesia and Mali.

The Indian government Directorate General of Foreign Trade announced on Friday that 0.5MT of broken rice was approved for shipment to Senegal, 0.2 MT to Indonesia, 0.1 MT to Mali and 50,000 tonnes to The Gambia.

On July 20, while the government banned shipment of white rice to boost domestic supplies, the exports are allowed to meet the food security needs of the countries.

In September 2022, India had banned broken rice exports and imposed a 20% export tax on white rice shipment.

The government has imposed a 20% export duty on parboiled rice. It also imposed a minimum export price for basmati rice temporarily till October 15 to restrict “illegal shipment of white non-basmati rice in the garb of premium basmati rice”.

India has been the world’s largest exporter of rice since 2012, with more than 40% share in annual global trade of around 50MT. Last fiscal, India exported a record 22 MT of rice to more than 100 countries.