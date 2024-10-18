Muhammad (sa): The Great Exemplar

- Advertisement -

‘Incidents from the Life of the Holy Prophet (sa) – The Battle of the Ditch’

After reciting Tashahhud, Ta`awwuz and Surah al-Fatihah, His Holiness, Hazrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad(aba) said that he would continue mentioning details about the Battle of the Confederates.

His Holiness(aba) said that due to a sandstorm, the enemy army abandoned the battlefield. Upon this, the Holy Prophet(sa) said that after this, the Muslims would go out towards the Quraish, but the Quraish would never again set out against the Muslims. This bore true because after this, the Quraish never again found the strength to set out against the Muslims, whereas the Holy Prophet(sa) was ultimately victorious when he set out for the Conquest of Makkah.

His Holiness(aba) said that according to some, the siege around the ditch lasted for 15 days, while some say it lasted for 20 or 30 days. During the Battle of the Ditch, nine Muslims were martyred, while two were martyred before the battle commenced, when they went to gather information about the disbelieving army. The disbelieving army lost three people during the course of the battle.

Miraculous Victory

His Holiness(aba) said that the outcome of the Battle of the Confederates was a miraculous victory, as Hazrat Mirza Bashir Ahmad(ra) writes,

‘After a siege of more or less, twenty days, the army of the disbelievers left Mad?nah without success and victory, and the Banu Quraizah, who had also come out to aid them retired to their fortress. In this war, the Muslims did not suffer a great loss of lives; only five or six men were martyred. Sa’d bin Mu’?dh(ra), who was the headchieftain of the Aus tribe sustained such a heavy wound that in the end, he could not recover. This was a loss for the Muslims which could not be compensated. Only three men from the army of the disbelievers were killed, however, in this battle, the Quraish received such a blow that afterwards, they could never muster the courage to round up a large group and set out like this again, or attack Madinah. The prophecy of the Holy Prophet(sa) was fulfilled to the letter. After the army of the disbelievers had set off, the Holy Prophet(sa) also instructed the Companions to return and the Muslims left the field of battle to enter Mad?nah…The battle of the ‘Ditch’ or ‘Confederates,’ which came to an unexpected and sudden end, was a very dangerous war. Until that time, the Muslims had never been faced with a crisis of such magnitude, nor were they ever subjected to such tribulation thereafter in the life of the Holy Prophet(sa). This was a violent quake, which shook the edifice of Islam to its very foundation. Its horrific scenes dazzled the eyes of the Muslims, and their hearts began to reach their throats, and the weaker ones began to think that this was the end. The jolts of this terrible quake shook them for about a month, more or less, and thousands upon thousands of bloodthirsty beasts besieged their homes turning their lives bitter. This bitter affliction was doubled by the treachery of the Banu Quraizah, and at the heart of this entire conspiracy were those ungrateful Jews, whom the Holy Prophet(sa) had benevolently permitted to leave Madinah in peace and security. It was due to the incitement of these very Jewish chieftains, that all of the renowned tribes of the Arabian desert became intoxicated in their animosity for Islam and converged upon Madinah to expunge the Muslims. It is absolutely certain that on this occasion, if these wild beasts had gained the opportunity to enter the city, not a single Muslim would have survived, and the honour of a single chaste Muslim lady would not have been safe from the filthy attacks of these people. However, it was merely due to the Grace of Allah the Exalted and the Power of His unseen hand that this swarm of locusts was forced back without success and victory, and the Muslims, who were full of emotions of thankfulness and gratitude, returned to their homes with a breath of peace and satisfaction. The threat posed by the Banu Quraizah still existed just as before. These people had secured themselves in their strongholds with peace and security after having displayed their treachery in a most dangerous manner. They now presumed that no one could do them any harm; however, in any case, it was incumbent that their mischief be put to an end. Their presence in Madinah was no less than a snake in the grass for the Muslims. The experience of the Ban? Na??r taught that whether this snake was permitted out of its home or left inside, it always proved to be equally lethal.’

(The Life and Character of the Seal of Prophets, Vol. 2, pp. 479-481)

The Expedition of Banu Quraizah

His Holiness(aba) said that the Muslims had to take action in order to stifle this threat, and this is known as the Expedition of Banu Quraizah. This took place in Dhu alQa’dah 5 AH, or March/April 627 AD. This has been mentioned in the Holy Qur’an as follows:

‘And He brought those of the People of the Book who aided them down from their fortresses and cast terror into their hearts. Some you slew, and some you took captive. And He made you inherit their land and their houses and their wealth, and a land on which you had never set foot. And Allah has power over all things.’ (The Holy Qur’an, 33:28)

His Holiness(aba) said that the Banu Quraizah was a Jewish tribe from the progeny of

Quraizah residing just a few miles from Madinah in a fortress. The lineage of

Quraizah is linked back to Aaron(as). The reason for this expedition was that during the Battle of the Ditch, the Banu Quraizah acted treacherously and broke their treaty with the Holy Prophet(sa).

His Holiness(aba) said that upon returning from the Battle of the Ditch, the Holy

Prophet(sa) went to Hazrat A’ishah’s(ra) home and asked for some water to bathe. A man came to the home and called out to the Holy Prophet(sa) who quickly went towards him. The Holy Prophet(sa) was informed that though he had taken his armour off, the angels had not yet removed their armour. The Holy Prophet(sa) was then told that he should turn his attention towards the Banu Quraizah. When the Holy Prophet(as) went back inside, Hazrat A’ishah(ra) asked who that was, to which the Holy Prophet(sa) responded that it was the angel Gabriel. Thereafter, the Holy Prophet(sa) announced that the Companions should set out towards Banu Quraizah. Thus, the Companions immediately set out towards the Banu Quraizah.

His Holiness(aba) said that the Holy Prophet(sa) called Hazrat Ali(ra) and gave him a red flag for the battle. Some narrations mention that Hazrat Ali(ra) was sent with a contingent ahead of the army and the Holy Prophet(sa) followed after them. His Holiness(aba) quoted Hazrat Mirza Bashir Ahmad(ra) who writes,

‘When the Holy Prophet(sa) became free from the Ghazwah of the Ditch

and returned to the city, he had barely put off his arms and bathed, when he was informed by way of divine indication that until a verdict had been settled with respect to the treachery and rebellion of the Banu Quraizah, the Holy Prophet(sa) should not have laid in his arms. The Holy Prophet(sa) was then informed that he should march towards the Banu Quraizah at once. Upon this, the Holy Prophet(sa) made a general announcement to the Companions directing that everyone should set out towards the fortresses of the Banu Quraizah and that the ‘A?r Salat would be offered there. Furthermore, the Holy Prophet(sa) dispatched ?a?rat ‘Ali(ra) with a detachment of

Companions ahead of the army.’

(The Life and Character of the Seal of Prophets (sa), Vol. 2, p. 485)

His Holiness(aba) said that the Holy Prophet(sa) set out towards the Banu Quraizah(ra) on a Wednesday. The Holy Prophet(sa) donned his armour, took his spear, his shield, and set out with the Companions. When the Holy Prophet(sa) arrived, Hazrat Ali(ra) was already there and had set the Muslim flag at the base of the fortress. The Banu Quraizah had taken themselves to their fortress from where they shouted out curses to the Holy Prophet(as) and his blessed wives.

His Holiness(aba) quoted Hazrat Mirza Bashir Ahmad(ra) who writes,

‘When Hadrat ‘Ali(ra) reached there, instead of expressing remorse and seeking forgiveness and mercy for their treachery and rebellion, the Banu Quraizah (which included ?uyayy bin Akh?ab, head-chieftain of the Banu Nadir, who was the principal originator of this rebellion and had joined them according to his promise), openly abused the Holy Prophet(sa). Furthermore, in a very shameless and wicked manner, they used very vile tongue against the Azwaj-e-Mutahharat [blessed wives of the Holy Prophet(sa)] as well.

Shortly after Hadrat ‘Ali(ra) and his contingent had set off, the Holy Prophet(sa) put on his arms and left Madinah as well. At the time, the Holy Prophet(sa) was mounted on horseback accompanied by a large group of Companions. When the Holy

Prophet(sa) neared the fortresses of the Banu Quraizah, he found Hadrat ‘Ali(ra) waiting to receive him. Hadrat ‘Ali(ra) had returned back to some distance from the fortresses, and submitted to the Holy Prophet, “O Messenger of Allah! I believe there is no need for you to proceed any further in person. God-willing, we shall be sufficient.” The Holy Prophet(sa) understood and said, “Have the Ban? Qurai?ah used ill tongue against me?” “Yes, O Messenger of Allah,” responded ?a?rat ‘Al?ra. The Holy Prophet(sa) said, “Never mind, Moses was subjected to even greater pains on account of these people.’” Hence, the Holy Prophet(sa) marched forward and upon reaching a well of the Ban? Qurai?ah, setup camp.’

(The Life and Character of the Seal of Prophet(sa), Vol. 2, pp. 485-486)

His Holiness(aba) said that by the late evening prayer, all the Companions had gathered by the Holy Prophet(sa). One of the Companions sent a camel load of dates for the Holy Prophet(sa), and the Companions said that dates truly were an excellent meal.

His Holiness(aba) said that the Muslims circled the Jewish fortress and the Muslims fired arrows and threw stones, while the Jews did the same from their fortress. However the continuous shower of arrows from the Muslims made the Jews realise that their defeat was certain and so they stopped firing their own arrows and requested to negotiate. The Holy Prophet(sa) accepted, and the Jewish people sent a representative. They requested to be allowed to leave just like the Banu Nadir, while the Muslims could take their wealth and weapons in exchange for sparing their lives.

They would take whatever they could carry on their camels. The Holy

Prophet(sa) refused and said that they would have to abide by the conditions stipulated by the Holy Prophet(sa). The Jewish representative refused and returned to the fortress. The Banu Quraizah leaders conferred amongst each other. said that one of the Jewish chieftains presented three options to the

people; they could either accept the Holy Prophet(sa) because he was the same Messenger foretold in their scripture and he was appointed by God. By accepting him, this torment they were facing would come to an end. Upon hearing this, the Banu Quraizah said that they would never abandon the Torah. The second option was to slay their women and children and then with nothing to lose, attack the Holy Prophet(sa). The people of Banu Quraizah said that they could not kill the innocent. Then the third option was that seeing as that night was the Sabbath and the Muslims would not expect an attack from them, they should disregard the conditions of the Sabbath and attack the Muslims. However the Banu Quraizah refused this as well.

His Holiness(aba) said that another chieftain said that if they did not wish to accept Islam, then they should at least remain true to their Jewish faith and give the Holy Prophet(sa) Jizyah. Howver this proposition was also refused by the Jewish people.

Incident of Hazrat Abu Lubabah(ra)

His Holiness(aba) said that the Holy Prophet(sa) fiercened the siege upon the Banu Quraizah. Upon this, on the night of the Sabbath, the Banu Quraizah sent a message to the Holy Prophet(sa) requesting him to send Hazrat Abu Lubabah to discuss their matter with him, as he was a respected person among the Aus. When Hazrat Abu Lubabah(ra) met with the Banu Quraizah, they began pleading with him and crying before him which softened his heart. They asked him whether they should accept the Holy Prophet’s (sa) conditions to which he replied that they should, indicating that otherwise they would be killed. However, upon making this indication, Hazrat Abu

Lubabah(ra) felt ashamed for having done so. He avoided seeing the Holy

Prophet(sa) and went to the mosque and tied himself to a pillar as punishment, saying that he would not untie himself until he died or his repentance was accepted. The Holy Prophet(sa) said that he should be left alone and that God would make a decision about him. However, the Holy Prophet(sa) said that if he had come to him, then he would have sought forgiveness on his behalf. But seeing as he had not come to him, then he said he should be left alone. Hazrat Abu Lubabah(ra) was in great difficulty and became very weak. Eventually, God revealed his acceptance of Hazrat Abu Lubabah’s(ra) repentance in the following verse:

‘And there are others who have acknowledged their faults. They mixed a good work with another that was evil. It may be that Allah will turn to them with compassion. Surely, Allah is Most Forgiving, Merciful.’ (The Holy Qur’an, 9:102)

His Holiness(aba) said that when the Holy Prophet(sa) received this revelation he smiled. He said that he had received good news for Hazrat Abu Lubabah(ra). Hazrat Umm Salamah(ra) conveyed the good news. When people went to untie him, he refused and said he wished for the Holy Prophet(sa) to untie him. After the prayer, the Holy Prophet(sa) graciously untied him. He then said he wished to give all of his wealth in alms, however the Holy Prophet(sa) said that one third would be enough.

His Holiness(aba) said that it is worth noting that though this incident has been mentioned in books of history, it has not been mentioned in any of the six authentic books of traditions.

quoted Hazrat Mirza Bashir Ahmad(ra) who writes, ‘Finally, when the Banu Quraizah became weary of the siege, they devised a plan. Their idea was to invite a Muslim to their fortresses who held relations with them and was easily swayed due to his simplicity, so that they could attempt to ascertain what the Holy Prophet(sa) had in mind concerning them. Hence, they sent an emissary to the Holy Prophetsa requesting that Ab? Lubabah bin Mundhir Ansari(ra) be dispatched to their stronghold so that they could consult him. The Holy Prophet(sa) permitted Abu Lubabah(ra) and he went to their fortress. The chieftains of the Banu Quraizah had planned that as soon as Ab? Lubabah(ra) entered the fortress, in an attempt to fully impress the pains of their affliction and hardship upon his heart, all the Jewish women and children would surround him and begin weeping and wailing. As such, Abu Lubabah(ra) fell into this trap, and as soon as he entered their fortress, he began to feel pity for their so-called ‘affliction.’ When the Banu Quraizah inquired, “O Abu Lubabah, our state is before you, shall we step out of our fortresses leaving our fate to be decided by Muhammad [sa]?” Abu Lubabah(ra) spontaneously responded in the affirmative, but at the same time passed his hand across his throat indicating that they would be sentenced to death. This was absolutely false and the Holy Prophet(sa) had not even slightly insinuated any such intention. However, being influenced by their demonstration of misery, the thoughts of Abu Lubabah(ra) began to flow so emotionally in the direction of pain and suffering that his ideas did not fall short of death. This false sympathy of Abu Lubabah(ra) (due to which he felt remorse himself afterwards as well and in this regret, tied himself to a pillar in the mosque, until the Holy Prophet(sa) forgave him and untied him with his own hand), became the source of the Banu Quraizah’s ruin. They stubbornly insisted that they would not leave their fortresses and hand themselves over to be judged by the Holy Prophet(sa).’

(The Life and Character of the Seal of Prophets (sa), Vol. 2, pp. 487-488)

His Holiness(aba) said that he would continue mentioning these details in teh future.

Appeal for Prayers

His Holiness(aba) said that the Ahmadis of Pakistan should pray for themselves as their conditions become more and more straitened. They should strive more than ever before to attain the pleasure of Allah the Almighty, because the conditions continue to worsen. May Allah the Almighty bestow His grace and mercy. Similarly, all those Ahmadis of Pakistani origin living around the world should pray for their Pakistani brothers. May Allah the Almighty save them from difficulties.

His Holiness(aba) also urged prayers for the Ahmadis of Bangladesh and said that they should too should pray for themselves. May Allah the Almighty save them from every evil. Ahmadis are facing great difficulties there.

His Holiness(aba) also urged prayers for the Ahmadis of Algeria; may Allah the Almighty protect them against every evil. They too are being sanctioned and imprisoned. May Allah the Almighty keep their faith strong.

His Holiness(aba) said that the Ahmadis in Sudan are also facing grave circumstances due to the state of war and urged prayers for them as well.

said that in all these instances Muslims are facing difficulties at the

hands of those who profess the Islamic creed. This is why those who oppose Islam are always trying to bring harm to Islam. His Holiness(aba) said that there is a great need for prayers.

His Holiness(aba) said that is Allah the Almighty who can stop the Israeli government, the American government and other major powers. God has power over all things. However, for this, Muslims will have to act in accordance with attaining God’s pleasure and establish examples of brotherhood. Mutual disagreements must be brought to an end. It is when this happens that God’s promises of help will be fulfilled. Muslims will have to live as believers. May Allah the Almighty enable us and all Muslims to do so.