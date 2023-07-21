Muhammad (sa): The Great Exemplar

Friday Sermon delivered by Hazrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad(at)

Friday Sermon delivered at Masjid Mubarak, Islamabad, Tilford, UK

„Life of the Holy Prophet (sa) – Developments During the Battle of Badr?

After reciting Tashahhud, Ta„awwuz and Surah al-Fatihah, His Holiness, Hazrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad (aba) said that in the previous sermon, he had been mentioning the awe that the Muslims had over the disbelievers of Makkah, in the course of which he mentioned the dispute between Abu Jahl and Utbah.

His Holiness (aba) said that Utbah bin Rabi?ah stepped forward seeking single combat. Some youth from the Ansar responded, but Utbah asked who they were. When they informed him, Utbah said that he had nothing to do with them, and that their only intention was to fight their relatives who were from the Quriash. He called out to the Holy Prophet (sa) and said that he should send people forward who could compete with them and who were from their family. Hence, the Holly Prophet (sa) called on Hazrat Hamzah (ra), Hazrat Ali (ra) and Hazrat Ubaidah bin Harith (ra). Hazrat Hamzah (ra) fought Utbah, Hazrat Ali (ra) fought Shaibah, and Hazrat Ubaidah (ra) fought Walid. Hazrat Hamzah (ra) and Hazrat Ali (ra) were both victorious, while Hazrat Ubaidah (ra) was injured and Hazrat Hamzah (ra) and Hazrat Ali (ra) went to help him.

His Holiness (aba) said that in the course of this battle, Hazrat Ubaidah (ra) lost his foot. When taken to the Holy Prophet (sa) he asked whether he would be considered a martyr to which the Holy Prophet (sa) replied that indeed he would. It was on the way back from Badr that Hazrat Ubaidah (ra) succumbed to his injuries and became a martyr. It is narrated that when he lost his foot and was taken to the Holy Prophet (sa), he was laid down close to the Holy Prophet (sa), and the Holy Prophet (sa) placed his blessed foot under Ubaidah?s (ra).

His Holiness (aba) said that when the two sides were about to clash for battle, Abu Jahl prayed that those of them who broke ties of kinship and said things that no one had heard before should perish. The Promised Messiah (as) explained that perhaps Abu Jahl thought that the Holy Prophet (sa) was leading an impure life (God-forbid) due to which he made this prayer. However, it would not have been for more than an hour after making this prayer that Abu Jahl himself lost his life in battle.

The Station of Paradise Rewarded to the Martyrs of Badr

His Holiness (aba) said that it is recorded that though the Muslims were outnumbered and were much less equipped, they had something which no other strength in the world can complete with, and that is a living faith. This empowered them with extraordinary strength. They exhibited service to faith, the like of which has never been seen.

His Holiness (aba) said that the first martyr in Islam was Hazrat Mahjah (ra), a freed slave of Hazrat Umar (ra) after being made the target of an arrow which lodged in his neck.

His Holiness (aba) said that a young man, Harithah bin Suraqah bin Harith (ra) was martyred in the Battle of Badr. His mother went to the Holy Prophet (sa) and asked whether he knew what Harithah meant to her. She said that if he was in heaven, she would be able to remain patient. However if there was anything contrary to this, then he should wait to see what she will do. The Holy Prophet (sa) asked, „Is there only one paradise? Your son is in Jannat al-Firdaus (the highest station in paradise).?

His Holiness (aba) said that the companions fought with great valour. The Holy Prophet (sa) told his companions that whoever fought with patience and did not turn their back would enter paradise. Hazrat

Humam (ra) expressed his amazement and wondered, „Is the only barrier between me and paradise being killed by these people?? After this, he took up his sword and valiantly fought until he was martyred.

The Fall of Abu Jahl

His Holiness (aba) said that Hazrat Abdur Rahman bin Auf (ra) narrates that during the Battle of Badr, he looked to his left and right and saw two young boys standing beside him. He wondered how these two would even be able to protect him. One of the boys whispered to him and asked for him to point out Abu Jahl so that he could kill him or be killed in the process. Then, the other boy on the other side whispered to him and asked the same thing. He pointed Abu Jahl out to both of them. They ran like lightning towards Abu Jahl to kill him. These two were Mu?adh and Mu?awwidh. One of them lost their arm in the course.

His Holiness (aba) said that after the battle, the Holy Prophet (sa) searched for Abu Jahl but could not find him. The Holy Prophet (sa) prayed for him not to escape. The Holy Prophet (sa) then instructed for Abu Jahl to be located. Hazrat Abdullah bin Mas?ud (ra) eventually found Abu Jahl in a state of barely being alive. Abu Jahl asked whether they had killed anyone more esteemed than him. He then asked who won the battle. Abu Jahl was still taunting Hazrat Abdullah bin Mas?ud (ra); however, he killed him and then took his body to the Holy Prophet (sa) upon which the Holy Prophet (sa) glorified Allah. According to another narration, the Holy Prophet (sa) went to the place where Abu Jahl was killed. It is recorded that the Holy Prophet (sa) said that every nation has a Pharaoh and that his nation?s Pharaoh was Abu Jahl.

His Holiness (aba) quoted the Second Caliph (ra) who said that even Abu Jahl?s final wish wasn?t fulfilled. At that time, it was customary that if a chief of Makkah was killed, his head would be severed from the lower part of the neck so that he could be recognised. However, when Abu Jahl expressed this wish Abdullah bin Mas?ud (ra) did not fulfil it.

His Holiness (aba) quoted Hazrat Mirza Bashir Ahmad (ra) who writes:

„Hence, be it Muhajirin or Ansar, both fought valiantly and sincerely. However, the enemy numbers and its strength in equipment proved to be an almost indestructible force, and the outcome of war remained ambiguous for some time. The Holy Prophet (sa) was continuously engaged in fervent supplications, and his agony multiplied moment by moment. However, finally, after quite a long time, the Holy Prophet (sa) rose from prostration and stepped out of the tent reciting the following divine glad-tiding:

“The army of the Quraish would definitely be routed and show their backs in flight.”? (The Life & Character of the Seal of Prophets (sa), Vol 2, p. 153)

His Holiness (aba) further quoted Hazrat Mirza Bashir Ahmad (ra) who writes:

„Stepping out of his tent, the Holy Prophet (sa) cast a glance in all four directions to find the field of battle heated by bloodshed. At that time, the Holy Prophet (sa) took a handful of sand and pebbles and threw them towards the disbelievers, and fervently called out, “May their faces be ruined.” Then, the Holy Prophet (sa) called out to the Companions to launch a sudden attack. When the voice of their Beloved Master reached their ears, they raised a slogan of God?s Greatness, and pushed forward with an instant assault. On the other hand, the Holy Prophet (sa) had only just thrown a handful of sand when a gust of wind began to fill the eyes, mouths and noses of the disbelievers with pebbles. The Holy Prophet (sa) said, “This is an army of God?s angels who have come to support us with divine succour.” In some narrations, it has also been related that at the time, some people even saw these angels. In any case, chieftains like „Utbah, Shaibah and Abu Jahl, had already been mixed to dust. As a result of this instant attack by the Muslims and the sudden gust of wind, the Quraish began to lose strength, and panic quickly erupted in the army of the Quraish. The field of battle was cleared in no time.? (The Life & Character of the Seal of Prophets (sa), Vol 2, pp. 153-154)

Divine Support in Favour of the Muslims

It was on this occasion when the Holy Prophet (sa) cast the pebbles that God revealed,

„And thou threwest not when thou didst throw, but it was Allah Who threw.? (The Holy Qur?an, 8:18)

His Holiness (aba) said that God states in the Holy Qur?an,

„When you implored the assistance of your Lord, and He answered you, saying, „I will assist you with a thousand of the angels, following one another.? (The Holy Qur?an, 8:10)

His Holiness (aba) said that the Holy Prophet (sa) attested to the angels descending during the battle. On the day of Badr, the Holy Prophet (sa) pointed out the angel Gabriel riding a horse. It is recorded that the angel Gabriel went to the Holy Prophet (sa) and asked what rank he would give to the Muslims who partook in the Battle of Badr. The Holy Prophet (sa) said that they would be the best of the Muslims. Gabriel replied that so too would the angels be superior who took part in the Battle of Badr. Even the disbelieving Makkans attested that they saw white beings riding horses and fighting in the battle. Other companions have narrated that on the day of Badr, the distinction of the angels was that they were wearing white turbans. His Holiness (aba) explained that where some think that this was merely a glad tiding of help and not of angels actually descending, authentic narrations clearly show that angels did indeed descend during the battle in the form of a vision which was seen even by the disbelievers.

His Holiness (aba) quoted the Promised Messiah (as) who explained that in God?s infinite wisdom, he made the enemy appear less to the Holy Prophet (sa) in a dream so that the Muslims would not lose hope right from the outset. Similarly, in a vision, God made the angels appear in the thousands during the Battle of Badr so as to increase the confidence of the Muslims and so that they knew they weren?t alone.

His Holiness (aba) said the battle ended with the Muslims convincingly victorious. In the battle, 14 Muslims were martyred while 70 Makkans were killed, many of whom were Makkan chieftains.

His Holiness (aba) said that he would continue narrating these incidents in the future.

Prayers for the Muslim Ummah

His Holiness (aba) said that he wished to draw attention towards special prayers. His Holiness (aba) said to pray for the Muslims in Palestine; may Allah create ease for them and help the oppressed. May he grant them such leadership that fulfils their rights, guides them, and tries to stop their oppression. They have become very oppressed, and it seems as if there is no one to help them. If the Muslim people were to unite then such things could be avoided.

His Holiness (aba) said that similarly, in Sweden, and in other countries where people have been given free reign in the name of freedom of expression and speech, they are injuring the sentiments of Muslims. They dishonour the Holy Qur?an or utter derogatory language against the Holy Prophet (sa). His Holiness (aba) said that this too is because of the disunity amongst the Muslims. Even if they raise their voice, it will only be temporary and ineffective.

His Holiness (aba) said that Muslims are also being targeted in France, yet the reaction of Muslims is also wrong. Rioting and looting will accomplish nothing. Muslims must mould their actions according to the Islamic teachings. It is only when their words and actions align with Islamic teachings that they will see success.

His Holiness (aba) said all we can do is pray, specifically for the Muslim world, and for the entire world in general; may Allah protect everyone from cruelty and may peace prevail in the world. May everyone understand the importance of fulfilling each other?s rights. Otherwise, the direction of the world is leading towards great destruction. May Allah have mercy.

His Holiness (aba) said to also especially pray for Ahmadis in Pakistan, that Allah keeps them safe from all evil.

His Holiness (aba) said that in France, there are many demonstrations, and it is said that a lot is being done for the boy who was killed, but practically this does not seem to be the case. The fundraising done for the boy has yielded only 200,000 Euros, whereas for the police officer who was taken into custody, over a million euros have been raised. Only Allah can have mercy, enable these people to tread with justice, and enable the Muslims to become united.