BOMBADA BACK IN FIRST DIVISION

Bombada Football Club has secured promotion back to the first division after winning the playoff for the last available promotion spot. They defeated Jam City 3-1 in post-match penalty shootouts in a promotion playoff final at Old Yundum yesterday after a 1-1 draw at the end of regulation time.
Bomba had started the nerve wrecking playoff with a 2-0 win over relegated Gamtel to set up a final against Jam City who had beaten Elite United 1-0.

