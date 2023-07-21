Final in Africell sponsored football championship today

By Uthman A N Jeng

Today is the final of the Africell sponsored football championship between Jaliba FC from football crazy town of Brikama and City boys of Jeshwang. Tonight’s highly anticipated match is not just a showdown between two exceptionally skillful teams but also a celebration of community, unity and individual brilliance.

Throughout the tournament, the essence of camaraderie and unity has been palpable as teams from various communities, Banjul, Bakau, Brikama, Manjai, Sukuta, Lamin, Serekunda East and Serekunda West came together to fight for the coveted title. In that respect, the tournament has lived up to its billing igniting the collective pride and passion of the beautiful game in The Gambia.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jaliba FC, led by their astute captain Ebrima Sillah, has emerged as a formidable force to be reckoned with. They play a captivating brand of football, marked by flair, precision and unyielding teamwork which has dazzled fans and opponents alike. The spotlight shines brightly on their young prodigy Muhammed Fayenkeh, whose mesmerising skills and exceptional talent earned him the distinction of the youngest best player in Brikama. Fayenkeh’s ability to weave through defense with finesse and precision has left spectators in awe.

Jeshwang City boys too, guided by their incredible and ever- reliable captain Ansu Saidy, has showcased their mettle throughout the tournament, defying exceptions with their indomitable spirit and tactical brilliance. The team’s impenetrable defense, marshaled by goalkeeper star Alagie Joof, known as “Nuer” and the resolute center-back Kemo Gomez, have thwarted the most formidable attacks.

Meanwhile, their midfield maestro Sheriff Ceesay pulls the strings with intelligent passes, and the magician Bubacarr Gumaneh adds explosive runs and creativity to their game play. The clinical finisher Samba Njie completes the ensemble with his ability to find the back of the net when it matters most.

Beyond the intense rivalry in the field the tournament has united communities, fostering a sense of togetherness and pride. Fans from Brikama, Jeshwang and beyond have come together to support their teams, showcasing the unifying power of sports. This tournament has served as a catalyst for cultural exchange, strengthening bonds among diverse communities and amplifying the shared passion for football.

As the final whistle approaches, the stage is set today for an unforgettable clash that embodies both the collective spirit and individual brilliance within the tournament. Jaliba FC’s dazzling attack, led by Muhammed Fayenkeh and supported by the midfield prowess of Abdou Karim Sanneh will face the resolute defense of Jeshwang City, fortified by the safe hands of Alagie Joof and the leadership of Ansu Saidy.

The final promises an enthralling spectacle, where the unity and pride of the communities merge with the individual talents and contributions of the players. The fans’ anticipation and excitement are matched only by the determination and skill of these exceptional athletes.

In the end, regardless of the outcome, this tournament will forever be remembered as a testament to the power of football to bring people together, ignite dreams, and showcase the remarkable talents within the Gambian communities. The Africell sponsored football champion tournament has not only provided a platform for friendly rivalry but also a celebration of unity, community, and the boundless potential of football in The Gambia.