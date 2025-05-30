Muhammad (sa): The Great Exemplar

- Advertisement -

Two Expeditions During the Life of the Holy Prophet(sa) & Demise of a Devout Scholar of the Community After reciting Tashahhud, Ta’awwuz and Surah al-Fatihah, His Holiness, Hazrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad(aba) said that he would continue mentioning expeditions from the life of the Holy Prophet(sa). The Expedition of Abu Qatadah(ra) to Khadirah His Holiness(aba) said that there was the Expedition of Abu Qatadah Ansari towards Khadirah. This took place in Sha’ban 8 AH. A branch of the Banu Ghatafan resided there, which was bent upon causing harm to Islam. One of the Muslims who had recently gotten married did not have enough money to pay his dowry, and he explained his situation to the Holy Prophet(sa). Upon this, the Holy Prophet(sa) told him that he was about to dispatch a contingent under the leadership of Hazrat Abu Qatadah(ra) and he if he wished he could join him, for he trusted that he would attain the amount he needed for his dowry from the spoils of this expedition. 16 Muslims were sent under the leadership of Hazrat Abu Qatadah(ra) towards the Banu Ghatafan. Upon arriving, Hazrat Abu Qatadah(ra) addressed his men, and grouped them in pairs, saying that they should not leave each other’s sides and follow his lead in attacking the enemy. The Muslims encircled the army, drew their swords, and waged a sudden attack. It is recorded that this expedition lasted for 15 days, and the Muslims attained 200 camels, 1,000 goats and many prisoners. The Expedition of Abu Qatadah(ra) to Idam His Holiness(aba) said that there was also the Expedition of Abu Qatadah towards Idam in Ramadan 8 AH. Idam was a valley in Najd where a branch of the Banu Ghatafan resided. When the Holy Prophet(sa) had intended to set out towards Makkah for the Conquest of Makkah, he sent Hazrat Abu Qatadah(ra) towards Idam so that people might think that the Holy Prophet(sa) was going to Idam instead of Makkah. Hazrat Abu Qatadah(ra) was accompanied by eight companions. Along the way, a man named Amir greeted the contingent with the Islamic greeting, and so they did not think to attack him. However, one of the companions had crossed paths with him before and knew who he was and so he attacked and killed him. There was no other battle during this expedition, as their primary purpose was to serve as a diversion. Along the way, they received word that the Holy Prophet(sa) had set out for Makkah; therefore, they turned around and joined the Holy Prophet(sa). When they informed the Holy Prophet(sa) about the incident with Amir, it is recorded that the following Qur’anic verse was revealed to the Holy Prophet(sa): ‘O ye who believe! When you go forth in the cause of Allah, make proper investigation and say not to anyone who greets you with the greeting of peace, ‘Thou art not a believer.’ You seek the goods of this life, but with Allah are good things in plenty. Such were you before this, but Allah conferred His special favour on you; so do make proper investigation. Surely, Allah is well aware of what you do.’ (The Holy Qur’an, 4:95) His Holiness(aba) said that, though according to historical records, this verse would have been initially revealed before this time, the Holy Prophet(sa) may have recited this verse as a way of expressing his displeasure. His Holiness(aba) that he would commence mention of the Conquest of Makkah in the future.

Funeral Prayers His Holiness(aba) said that he would now make mention of an elder of the Community, who was a scholar, devoted to Khilafat and an unmatched servant of the faith who recently passed away, along with another Ahmadi who died whilst being held captive. As such, he attained the rank of martyrdom. Syed Mir Mahmood Ahmad Nasir Syed Mir Mahmood Ahmad Nasir, son of Hazrat Syed Mir Muhammad Ishaq(ra). He was the nephew of Hazrat Nusrat Jahan Begum(ra), and the son-in-law of Hazrat Mirza Bashiruddin Mahmud Ahmad(ra), Second Caliph of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community. He obtained his initial education from Qadian and then obtained his BA from the Punjab University. He dedicated his life to the service of Islam Ahmadiyyat on the day his father passed away. His Holiness(aba) said that Syed Mir Mahmood Ahmad Nasir’s son, Muhammad Ahmad writes that his father would regard 17 March, the day when he devoted his life for the faith with great esteem. Syed Mir Mahmood Ahmad Nasir recounted that the Second Caliph(ra) spent the entire day in their home, offering prayers there and even delivering a short speech. It was at that instance, while he was only 14 years old, that he stood up and said that he wished to dedicate his life to the service of the faith. The Second Caliph(ra) was very pleased upon this and appreciated him. He would go on to fulfil this pledge in a way that few others have. His Holiness(aba) said that he served as a missionary in the UK, where he also studied alongside Hazrat Mirza Tahir Ahmad(rh). He served as a professor in Jamia Ahmadiyya Rabwah, then as a missionary in the USA and Spain, then as Wakil-ut-Tasnif, then as Principal of Jamia Ahmadiyya Rabwah. He also served in Wakil-ut-Talim, In-charge of the Research Cell, and President of the Noor Foundation. He also served as a Member of Darul Ifta. He served in the Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth Organisation as a secretary and vice-president. His Holiness(aba) said that he had many great academic achievements. He assisted in the Urdu translation of the Holy Qur’an by the Fourth Caliph(rh). He translated the six authentic books of Hadith into Urdu along with various commentaries. He wrote scores of scholarly works on the Bible, including commentaries. He published great research on the shroud and ointment of Jesus(as).

His Holiness(aba) said that his published and unpublished works span many topics surrounding the life of the Holy Prophet(sa). He also had the honour of holding the foundation stone for the Basharat Mosque in Spain which the Third Caliph(rh) prayed upon. His marriage was announced by the Second Caliph(ra), which was with Amatul Mateen, daughter of the Second Caliph(ra). During the marriage announcement, the Second Caliph(ra) expressed his desire for Syed Mir Mahmood Ahmad Nasir, Syed Mir Daud Ahmad, and Hazrat Mirza Tahir Ahmad(rh) who he had sent to the UK for studies, to attain proficiency in the English language, so that they could translate the books of the Promised Messiah(as) and other literature and also bearing in mind that The Review of Religions required a proficient editor. His Holiness(aba) said that the Third Caliph(rh) announced the marriage of Syed Mir Mahmood Ahmad Nasir’s son, and in his sermon, lauded his dedication to serving the faith. Once, he advised those who wished to become missionaries that they should wake up at 3 am to offer voluntary prayers, that they should offer the five daily prayers in congregation at the mosque, and to seek prayers on a daily basis to attain pleasure of God and the love of the Holy Prophet(sa), the Promised Messiah(as) and Khilafat. He also advised to become regular in glorifying Allah, sending salutations upon the Holy Prophet(sa) and seeking forgiveness. He advised to write letters to the Khalifa, to fulfil assigned duties with devotion, to serve parents and pray for them, learn the translation of the Holy Qur’an, read all the written works of the Promised Messiah(as) at least three times, read the Al Fazl newspaper and another newspaper daily, undertake at least one act of service to humanity daily. His Holiness(aba) said that Syed Mir Mahmood Ahmad Nasir’s son, Syed Ghulam Ahmad Farrukh says that his father expressed his love and devotion to God through his prayers. His Holiness(aba) attested that he himself had seen his devotion in prayer, and he could often be seen in the corner of the mosque whilst devoted in prayer. His son says that his father would express his devotion to God in ways such as writing lines upon lines in his diary simply with the word ‘Allah.’ Once, his son saw written in his diary, ‘O my Allah, ti amo’, meaning ‘O my Allah, I love you.’ His son says that his father would recite couplets in his prostrations which expressed extreme love and devotion for God. He related to his son that in his voluntary prayers, he would glorify God, and then pray for the Holy Prophet(sa), the Promised Messiah(as) and his family, the Caliphs, and then, beginning with his own grandfather, he would pray for his own family in succession. He considered prayer for others to be the best form of service to humanity. He strove to emulate the examples set by the Holy Prophet(sa) in every aspect of his life. His son says that there were times when his father was sitting on an uncomfortable chair while he was sitting on a more comfortable chair. He got up so that his father could sit on the more comfortable chair, but Syed Mir Mahmood Ahmad Nasir would refuse, saying that the Holy Prophet(sa) instructed not to make someone get up and take their place. Even though he was his son, he said he would implement the instruction of the Holy Prophet(sa). On the days of the birth and demise of the Holy Prophet(sa) and the Promised Messiah(as), he ensured to focus on reciting durood sharif [prayer for sending salutations on the Holy Prophet(sa)]. His Holiness(aba) said that a false case was filed against him, in which the judge said that he had blasphemed against the Holy Prophet(sa). Hearing this troubled him greatly, and he very strongly responded to the judge, saying that it was unfathomable for him to have dishonoured the Holy Prophet(sa) in any way and that this accusation was completely false. He was also falsely imprisoned for a day. His Holiness(aba) said that he also had great love for the Promised Messiah(as). He would study the Holy Qur’an and books of Hadith daily. During his day in prison, he asked his son to bring him the book Barahin-e-Ahmadiyya by the Promised Messiah(as). Mian Khurshid Ahmad who was also there asked how he would read such a difficult book under the difficult circumstances he was in. Syed Mir Mahmood Ahmad Nasir said that this book was not difficult for him to read, as he had already read it about five times. Syed Mir Mahmood Ahmad Nasir’s son says that once the Al Fazl newspaper was interviewing scholars of the Community, and when they interviewed his father, he simply said that the Promised Messiah’s(as) greatest miracle was establishing a bond between man and the living God. He also had an interest in worldly knowledge, particularly science, history and he would also read books about hiking. He was proficient in languages like Urdu, Arabic, English, Spanish, Italian and Hebrew. He had a passion for financial contributions. He studied Italian because the Second Caliph(ra) had instructed him to do so in order to send him to Italy. Though that never transpired, he continued styudying Italian till his last days, because he considered it to be a standing instruction of the Second Caliph(ra) which was still applicable. His Holiness(aba) said that Mubashar Ayaz, current Principal of Jamia Ahmadiyya said that he was an ocean of knowledge. His life was defined by work. The word ‘break’ was not in his vocabulary. he had exemplary obedience. He was a model in this regard. When he was the Principal of Jamia Ahmadiyya, he used to go to his office at 7:20 am when classes would begin. He would ride on his bike and even fell a few times. His Holiness(aba) instructed him that, on account of his health, he should instead go to his office at 10 am. Once, he was seen walking in the courtyard a little before 10 am. When asked why he was outside, he said that it was not yet 10 am, and he had been instructed to go to his office at 10 am. His Holiness(aba) said that Tanvir Nasir, a missionary from Qadian says that once Syed Mir Mahmood Ahmad Nasir was walking back and forth in the front row of the mosque in Qadian as he remained engaged in the remembrance of Allah. When asked why he was walking in the front row, he said that he had seen the Second Caliph(ra) doing so, and so he wished to walk in the same place. He had great love for the Second Caliph(ra). His Holiness(aba) said that Feroz Alam writes that Syed Mir Mahmood Ahmad Nasir became Principal of Jamia Ahmadiyya while he was studying there. Not only was he a scholar, but more so, he left a lasting impression through his conduct and character and his devotion to God. He taught comparative religions and he would teach arguments as taught by the Promised Messiah(as). Once, while teaching about the miracles of Jesus(as) in light of the writings of the Promised Messiah(as) he asked, do miracles still happen today? He then narrated an incident of when he was on duty during the days of Jalsa Salana (Annual Gathering) and there was not enough food. Guests had arrived, and what little food there was began to be distributed, and somehow Allah blessed the food so that everyone could eat and there was no shortage. His Holiness(aba) said that his grandson Syed Hashir has also expressed the profound impact that his grandfather’s devotion to God left, and now, seeing as he is a missionary, he should follow in his grandfather’s footsteps. His grandson says that his grandfather had such love for the Holy Qur’an as he has never seen before. He would recite the Holy Qur’an for long periods. When he was a child, his grandfather would wake him for the morning prayer, and he observed that afterwards, he would recite the Holy Qur’an with great care and love, which left a great impact on him. When Syed Hashir enrolled in Jamia Canada, his grandfather would ask him about his studies, particularly about the studies of the Holy Qur’an, its translation and commentary. Syed Mir Mahmood Ahmad Nasir told his grandson that he had read the books of the Promised Messiah(as) many times, but every time he would find new points. He said that through reading the books of the Promised Messiah(as), one can better understand the meanings of the Holy Qur’an and the Hadith. His Holiness(aba) said that once Syed Mir Mahmood Ahmad Nasir told him that he had studied all the books of the Promised Messiah(as) three times and that some books he had even read more than three times. Yet, he was humble and did not seek to express his scholarliness. His Holiness(aba) said that Syed Mir Mahmood Ahmad Nasir had profound obedience to Khilafat. Syed Hashir relates that once during the Friday sermon of His Holiness(aba), the electricity went out in Pakistan and the TV turned off. Syed Hashir got up to leave, but his grandfather told him to remain seated, for there was no telling when the electricity might come back, and he should not miss a single word of His Holiness(aba) when it did. On another occasion, Syed Mir Mahmood Ahmad was unaware that His Holiness(aba) was delivering an address. When he found out, he was having trouble putting it on his iPad. When Syed Hashir arrived, he helped his grandfather put the address on, and Syed Mir Mahmood Ahmad Nasir was thanking him for doing this favour for him. His Holiness(aba) said that he would even express his gratefulness to children. His Holiness(aba) had instructed the Editor of The Review of Religions to approach scholars of the Community to write articles, including Syed Mir Mahmood Ahmad Nasir. When the Editor reached out to Syed Mir Mahmood Ahmad Nasir over the phone, it was late at night in Pakistan, and he was informed that Syed Mir Mahmood Ahmad Nasir was sleeping. However, in this time, he woke up and took the phone, upon which the Editor informed him of His Holiness'(aba) instruction. The next day, Syed Mir Mahmood Ahmad Nasir sent a 15-page article to His Holiness(aba) for The Review of Religions and said that he would continue sending articles. He would also take part in the Shroud of Turin exhibition that would be displayed at the Jalsa Salana (Annual Convention) UK, as he himself had done great research in this field. His own research in this topic and indeed all topics was to first study all that the Promised Messiah(as) had said on the matter. Similarly, on the topic of Jesus(as) surviving the cross, Syed Mir Mahmood Ahmad Nasir said that the Promised Messiah(as) had focused on the ointment that was used to heal his wounds. The leading expert on the Shroud of Turin, Barrie Schwartz, attested that if the Ahmadiyya Community was able to prove their stance through the ointment of Jesus(as), then he would have no choice but to accept that Jesus(as) survived the cross. His Holiness(aba) said that a common thing which many missionaries wrote was a piece of advice he gave. He said that one should keep the word قبر (Q-B-R) in mind: Q for Qur’an, B for Bukhari, and R for Ruhani Khaza’in (written works of the Promised Messiah(as)). If one became an expert in these things and learned from them, then they would become successful in their endeavours.

His Holiness(aba) said he was a great helper of Khilafat; he was loyal, obedient and devoted. Such great helpers are few and far between. His Holiness(aba) said he has yet to see anyone else like him. His Holiness(aba) prayed that such examples are established in the future and that Allah continues to grant Khilafat such helpers. His Holiness(aba) prayed that may Allah accept his prayers for his progeny and enable them to follow in his footsteps. Dr Tahir Mahmood Dr Tahir Mahmood of Karachi who passed away recently while being held in prison. He was charged and arrested by the police for offering the Friday prayer. At the time of his bail hearing, he was attacked by a mob and was threatened. In fact, a police officer even encouraged the mob to shoot him. He faced brutalities in prison. He was being forced to speak ill against the Promised Messiah(as) and the Caliphs; however, he refused and remained steadfast. He had been in jail for two months. He fell ill and was transported to a hospital due to a kidney infection, which is very well possible to have been because of the brutalities he faced in prison. He was transported to a hospital where he was still kept in shackles, and it was there that he passed away. As such, due to these circumstances, he is considered a martyr. He served the Community in various capacities. He rendered financial aid to many people, including those in jail. He propagated the message of Islam Ahmadiyyat in jail without any fear. He had in fact been jailed previously as well for propagating the message of Islam Ahmadiyyat. His wife attests that his conduct at home was exemplary. One of his sons is serving the Community as a missionary. He is survived by his wife, a daughter and three sons. His Holiness(aba) prayed that may Allah grant him forgiveness and mercy, elevate his station and enable his children to continue the legacy of his virtues.