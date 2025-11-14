- Advertisement -

By Andrew Sylva

I have a dream — not of grandeur or personal glory, but of a nation reborn. I dream of a Gambia that works for all, where justice and fairness are not mere words in political speeches but lived realities for every citizen. I dream of a Gambia where the son of the poor and the daughter of the rich share the same classroom, drink from the same clean water source, and aspire with equal hope toward the same bright future.

“My dream of a Gambia,” as I fondly call it, is not just a fantasy of the mind, it is a vision born out of deep yearning for a better tomorrow — a tomorrow where opportunity is not defined by one’s surname, region, or social class, but by merit, hard work, and integrity.

A Gambia of equality and opportunity

I envision a Gambia where the accident of birth does not determine the destiny of a child. A country where every child — whether born in Ebo Town, Banjul, Basse, Fajara, or Brikama — has equal access to quality education. The rich and the poor should not be separated by the kind of schools their children attend. Education must not be a privilege of the wealthy but a right of every Gambian child.

In my dream, classrooms will be filled with eager learners, teachers will be well-trained and motivated, and education will no longer be a ladder for the few but a bridge for all. “A nation that neglects the education of its youth,” said Nelson Mandela, “is sowing the seeds of its own destruction.” We cannot build a prosperous Gambia without first building the minds that will sustain her.

A Gambia of peace and religious tolerance

I dream of a Gambia where no one is persecuted because of their faith or religious persuasion. A Gambia where the Christian, the Muslim, and the traditional believer live side by side in peace, bound not by creed but by love of country and humanity.

Religion should be a source of moral guidance, not a weapon of division. We must resist the forces of intolerance that seek to tear apart our social fabric. As the Holy Qur’an reminds us, “There is no compulsion in religion.” The Gambia I dream of is one where freedom of worship and conscience is sacrosanct — where every Gambian can lift their voice to heaven without fear or intimidation.

A Gambia of functional infrastructure and reliable power

In the Gambia of my dream, water flows freely from taps, and lights shine brightly across our towns and villages. No child should have to study under the flicker of a candle or the dim glow of a mobile phone. No family should have to trek miles in search of clean water.

I dream of a nation powered by innovation — where renewable energy lights our homes, where boreholes and pipelines bring water to every community, and where technology drives progress. The power of a country lies not in her size, but in the creativity and resilience of her people. With vision and good governance, we can build a self-reliant Gambia that meets the needs of her citizens.

A Gambia of hope and employment

Every young person deserves the dignity of work. I dream of a Gambia where the youth are not trapped in the cycle of unemployment and hopelessness. Where dreams are not deferred and talents are not wasted. Where young people are job creators, not job seekers — innovators who transform ideas into enterprise.

Our young ones must believe again that their future lies in this land, not in the perilous waves of the Mediterranean Sea. A country that neglects its youth has written its own obituary. The Gambia must invest in skills, technology, and entrepreneurship — for it is in the hands of the youth that the destiny of our nation rests.

A Gambia of integrity and good governance

I envision a Gambia where leaders rule with compassion and empathy, guided by the fear of God. Where public office is seen as a sacred trust, not a means for personal enrichment. In this dream Gambia, public funds are not siphoned or stashed abroad; they are invested in hospitals, schools, roads, and social services for the benefit of the people.

We must cultivate a culture of accountability, where transparency is not optional but mandatory. Leadership must be about service, not self-interest. As Chinua Achebe once wrote, “The trouble with Nigeria is simply and squarely a failure of leadership.” The same applies to us — our journey to greatness begins with honest, selfless, and visionary leadership.

A Gambia of quality healthcare

My dream also embraces a Gambia where our hospitals are well-equipped and accessible to all. Where no mother loses her life in childbirth because of lack of medical facilities. Where no family must sell their possessions to pay hospital bills.

Health is wealth, and a healthy nation is a prosperous one. We must invest in healthcare systems that prioritise people over profit — systems that care for the vulnerable, the aged, and the infirm. I see a Gambia where medical workers are valued, hospitals are clean and modern, and essential drugs are available to all.

A Gambia of law, order, and freedom

I long for a Gambia where the rule of law reigns supreme — where no one is above the law, and justice is not sold to the highest bidder. I dream of a nation where citizens can speak freely without fear of persecution or political victimisation.

Democracy thrives when the people can express their opinions without intimidation. The Gambia of my dream is one where political differences are settled through dialogue, not violence. Where elections are free, fair, and credible. Where patriotism trumps partisanship, and unity transcends division.

A Gambia free from hunger and poverty

No Gambian should go to bed hungry. I envision a Gambia where there is food security, where our fertile lands yield abundant harvests, and where every family can afford three decent meals a day. Agriculture must once again become the backbone of our economy — modernised, mechanised, and empowered to feed our nation.

In The Gambia I dream of, cost of living is affordable. Every hardworking citizen can provide for his family without breaking under the burden of inflation. It is a Gambia where prosperity is shared, not hoarded by a few.

A Gambia that works for all

Ultimately, I dream of a Gambia that works for everyone — not just for the privileged, the powerful, or the politically connected. A Gambia where the ordinary citizen has a voice, where the government listens, and where every policy reflects the aspirations of the people.

My dream is of a country that rises beyond ethnic boundaries and political affiliations — a Gambia where unity, peace, and justice flow like rivers of hope. As Martin Luther King Jnr once declared, “I have a dream that one day… the sons of former slaves and the sons of former slave owners will be able to sit down together at the table of brotherhood.”

Likewise, I have a dream — that one day, Gambians from every tribe, region, and faith will sit together at the table of nationhood, bound by love and the common purpose of building a better homeland.

Conclusion: The call to action

My dream of a Gambia is possible. It is not a distant fantasy but a reachable horizon — if only we dare to believe, to act, and to serve selflessly. Let us all, in our small corners, begin to live the values we wish to see.

For dreams without action are like seeds that never germinate. The Gambia we desire begins with us — with our integrity, our compassion, and our commitment to justice.

I dream of a Gambia where hope replaces despair, where love overcomes hate, and where unity defeats division.

A Gambia that shines — not just as the Smiling Coast of Africa but as a beacon of peace, progress, and prosperity for all.

“My dream of a Gambia,” I repeat, “is a dream of a nation reborn — a land of justice, equality, and hope; a Gambia that truly works for all.”