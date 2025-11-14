MAN GETS 20 YEARS FOR RAPING 5-YEAR-OLD GIRL

- Advertisement -

By Arret Jatta

The Banjul High Court has sentenced Saikou Bah to 20 years imprisonment for raping a five-year-old girl.

Presiding judge Justice Jaiteh found Bah guilty of intentionally and under coercive circumstances engaging in a sexual act with the minor, contrary to Section 3(1)(a) of the Sexual Offences Act 2013.

- Advertisement -

According to the judgment, the case started on 11th November 2021, when the accused was arraigned before the court. The trial proceeded, and the prosecution presented its case, leading to the conviction and subsequent sentencing of Bah.

According to the facts presented in court, Bah lured the girl into his room and raped her before dashing her D5 in coins to buy chewing gum.

When the little girl’s mother asked her where she got the money to buy the gum she was chewing, she said Bah gave it to her after undressing her and inserting his penis in her vagina.

- Advertisement -

She said upon inspecting her daughter’s nether region she saw what she believed to be sperm, then cleansed her before confronting Samba and later reporting him to the police.

The young girl also testified in camera confirming that Bah had carnal knowledge of her.

Medical evidence presented in court by Dr Fatou Manneh ,also showed that the victim’s hymen was ruptured and there were bruises around her vaginal opening, consistent with forceful penetration.

In delivering the judgment, Justice Jaiteh stated: “I believe the evidence of the victim in its entirety as truthful. The prosecution has proved the case of rape against the accused person beyond a reasonable doubt… I am therefore satisfied that the accused person acted intentionally and under coercive circumstances when he undressed the victim and inserted his penis into her vagina… The court notes the extreme seriousness of the offence in this case… Such conduct is malicious, reckless, and morally reprehensible and the court cannot view it with sympathy…”

Justice Jaiteh noted that while the maximum punishment of life imprisonment would be appropriate, he would temper justice with mercy and sentenced Bah to 20 years of imprisonment to commence from the date of his initial custody.

He reminded Bah of his right to appeal against the conviction.

The judge “strongly and unequivocally” warned the public, and particularly parents and guardians, to exercise constant vigilance over their children.