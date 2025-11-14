Seedy Njie says CRR owes Barrow a debt  

- Advertisement -

By Amadou Jadama on tour

Nianija native and deputy speaker of the National Assembly, Seedy Njie, has praised President Barrow’s government for the “unprecedented infrastructural development” in the Central River Region.

Addressing a meeting at Njoben in Niani and Daru Mbayen in Upper Saloum in CRR on Wednesday in the ongoing Meet The People Tour, Mr Njie who is also the deputy spokesman of the ruling NPP, cited the construction of numerous roads, health centres, schools, boreholes and the expansion of electricity by the Barrow government.

“Since The Gambia gained her independence up till today, what President Barrow did in terms of development in CRR north and south, no President has done that to. We owed you, and we – Minister Hamat Bah, the National Assembly Members, ambassadors, directors, permanent secretaries, governors, deputy governors and the chiefs – promise that we will pay you back in 2026 election,” he vowed.

At the Daru Mbayen meeting, Alkalo Mbye appealed to President Barrow to provide them with more amenities.

“Several communities around our area are in need of electricity and healthcare facilities. Our women are forced to trek more than 6km to seek medical attention. We are seeking your support for storage facilities for our agricultural produce and milling machines for our women,” he appealed.

Youth leader Abdou Kadir Jallow also highlighted the problems faced by nine communities in his district.

He bemoan the lack of a tractor for the farmers and sparse water supply for their ruminants as some of the main burdens facing communities in Nianija.

Responding to their demands, President Adama Barrow informed the gathering that he brought a brand new ambulance which will be stationed at the Jamagen Health Centre.

He said more communities in Upper Saloum, Nianija, and Sami will be connected to the national electricity grid soon.

Minister Hamat Bah who hailed from Upper Saloum also promised to address the issues of the milling machine for the women while urging them to register all their eligible voters and rally behind President Barrow.