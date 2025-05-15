NAM apologises for calling protesters ‘cockroaches’

- Advertisement -

Tabora Bojang

Sabach Sanjal NAM Alagie Babou Ceesay yesterday had to apologise for comments he made at the National Assembly that were widely condemned and interpreted to be derogatory to the youths who staged protests last weekend.

Speaking during an extraordinary session on the sale of Jammeh’s assets. Babou Ceesay said: “We are very happy that there is democracy in this country, now that the cockroaches and mice are all going to the streets illegally.”

- Advertisement -

The Sanjal NAM’s comments were found to be offensive and attracted widespread condemnation from both the public and members of GALA who were present in the Assembly.

One of them, Alieu Bah, said: “I am very disappointed with this NAM and I hope the people of Sabach Sanjal will never ever vote for somebody like this. He has no dignity or integrity to be near the Assembly. I am a human being. I am a citizen of this country. Do I look like a cockroach? You cannot insult me just because you are sitting in the chamber.”

Central Baddibu NAM Sulayman Saho asked Speaker Fabakary Tombong Jatta to reject NAM Ceesay’s “irresponsible” comments.

- Advertisement -

“He cannot call Gambians cockroaches. He must withdraw that word,” Saho said.

But the speaker argued that Ceesay’s comments are not offensive.

“He is only saying even cockroaches have democracy until they are coming to the streets. That is the meaning I can learn from his words; that democracy has expanded beyond human beings to even cockroaches who are now feeling the democracy,” Speaker Jatta said.

However pressure continued to be piled on NAM Ceesay with even human rights activists adding their voice. In the end the Sanjal NAM bowed to pressure. “I humbly apologise to you but I am not referring to any youth,” he said in the chambers.