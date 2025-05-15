Atlantic Pharmaceuticals boss testifies in AKI case

- Advertisement -

By Bruce Asemota

Ali Suman, the head of Atlantic Pharmaceuticals Company Ltd, the 2nd defendant in the Acute Kidney Injury case, yesterday appeared before the High Court in Banjul presided over by Justice Ebrima Jaiteh.

The company, alongside Indian medicine manufacturing company, Maiden, are defendants in the case brought by parents of children who died after they allegedly took contaminated syrups imported by them.

Under cross examination by Lawyer Yassin Senghore, counsel for plaintiffs, the witness told the court that prior to his appointment as director of Atlantic Pharmaceuticals he had worked as operations manager in a company familiar with medicine importation.

Ali further informed the court that his company was incorporated in 2019 and received its first container of medicine from Maiden Pharmaceuticals of India in 2020.

He said Atlantic Pharmaceuticals is authorised by the Medicine Control Agency (MCA) to import pharmaceutical products into The Gambia

Hearing continues on the 21 May.