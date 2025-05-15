GALA petitions gov’t

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

Gambians Against Looted Assets (GALA), the group that staged street protests last weekend over the sale of assets seized from former president Jammeh, has, together with some concerned citizens, petitioned the Ministry of Justice demanding action to address irregularities, undervaluations, and a lack of transparency in the disposal of the assets.

A copy of the petition shared with The Standard stated that the assets recovered in the name of justice and national healing, were meant to symbolise accountability and restitution for the Gambian people.

But according to GALA, the opaque disposal process, potential insider dealings, and failure to keep the public informed now threaten to undermine public trust and discredit the entire exercise.

“GALA demands a publication of the asset disposal records, a full list of all assets seized from former president Yahya Jammeh and his associates including detailed descriptions, final sale prices, buyer names, and the valuation methodologies used.

Secondly, we seek a comprehensive breakdown of how sale proceeds have been allocated or spent; detailing any commissions, intermediary fees, or consultant payments. Thirdly, we are calling for an independent oversight of the asset disposal process and the establishment of a joint oversight body composed of representatives from the National Assembly, the National Audit Office, and civil society to audit past transactions and monitor all future asset disposals,” GALA stated.

The group also called for the immediate withdrawal of the nomination of Abubacarr Ba Tambadou to the International Court of Justice in light of concerns regarding his oversight of the asset-disposal process during his tenure as minister of justice.

GALA said the revelations about the management of assets are far more than administrative lapses—they are also a pivotal test of “our national commitment to truth, justice, and the democratic ideals we cherish.

We call on all public institutions to rise to this challenge and show that impunity will no longer find refuge in the New Gambia.”